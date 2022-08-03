Skip to main content
Podcast: Inside the Phillies Trade Deadline Emergency Show

© Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Inside the Phillies staff discuss Philadelphia's haul at the trade deadline. Did they make the right moves?
The Philadelphia Phillies made some splashes at the trade deadline. Were their moves worth it?

Alex Carr, Lauren Amour, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver discuss Noah Syndergaard, Brandon Marsh and David Robertson. The crew rate the Phillies on the strength of their acquisitions.

