Podcast: Inside the Phillies Trade Deadline Emergency Show
The Inside the Phillies staff discuss Philadelphia's haul at the trade deadline. Did they make the right moves?
The Philadelphia Phillies made some splashes at the trade deadline. Were their moves worth it?
Alex Carr, Lauren Amour, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver discuss Noah Syndergaard, Brandon Marsh and David Robertson. The crew rate the Phillies on the strength of their acquisitions.
Scroll to Continue
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
- Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
- Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!