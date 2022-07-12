Podcast: Gallo Needs to be the Phillies Next Centerfielder

Skip to main content
Podcast: Joey Gallo Needs to be the Philadelphia Phillies Next Centerfielder

Is New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo the perfect fit for the Philadelphia Phillies outfield?

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Carr, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver discuss the Philadelphia Phillies' latest road trip to St. Louis. Could New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo be the perfect fit for the Phillies?

