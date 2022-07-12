Podcast: Gallo Needs to be the Phillies Next Centerfielder

Podcast: Joey Gallo Needs to be the Philadelphia Phillies Next Centerfielder
Is New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo the perfect fit for the Philadelphia Phillies outfield?
Alex Carr, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver discuss the Philadelphia Phillies' latest road trip to St. Louis. Could New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo be the perfect fit for the Phillies?
Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts!
Scroll to Continue
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
- Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
- Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!