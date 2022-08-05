IronPigs Walk-Off Caps Exciting Night for Phillies' Affiliates

Thursday's IronPigs game was one for the books, as the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A affiliate managed to walk it off, literally, against the Syracuse Mets.

The IronPigs were down by one in the tenth inning, but back-to-back singles from Justin Williams and Donny Sands brought one home, knotting the game up at six. Then, following a Chris Sharpe single, infielder Will Toffey delivered the final blow, walking in a full count to win the game for the Pigs.

Dalton Guthrie, Rafael Marchan, and Scott Kingery also had impactful hits, while Cristopher Sanchez spun a less-than inspiring 4.2 innings, allowing four runs alongside four walks.

Other Top Stories:

Triple-A: Sam Coonrod Continues Rehab with Scoreless Frame

It's been a long road back for one of the Phillies' more reliable bullpen arms of the past. A shoulder strain that Sam Coonrod suffered in late March has kept him out nearly the entire season, and while he projects to be back in the near future, the organization is taking its time with him. He pitched a clean inning on Thursday, allowing just one hit.

Reports on the 29-year-old have been good, but the results haven't been as enticing. In his final two outings in the month of July, Coonrod allowed six earned runs across a combined two innings. Granted, he pitched through heavy rain in one of those outings.

As of right now there are no particularly weak links one can point to in the major league 'pen, so why rush Coonrod back? As long as he's raring to go for September, that's all that matters.

Double-A: Simon Muzziotti Continues Strong Month, Reaches Four Times

This Phillies center field prospect is officially red hot! Simon Muzziotti has recorded a hit in all but one of his last nine games, including three home runs in that span. He has eight hits across his last 13 at-bats, and is tearing it up in August.

The 23-year-old has made some significant adjustments to up his power stroke, and has looked much more comfortable at the plate discipline-wise. His glove is already plus, and his speed will play at the major league level.

It will be fascinating to see how he develops, especially once he's able to put in a full season of work next year with no visa issues, major league shortcomings, injuries, or other distractions (knock on wood.)

High-A: Ethan Wilson Finds His Bat, Strokes Three Hits

As if perfectly on cue, Ethan Wilson rediscovered his offensive capabilities on Thursday, lashing three hits, including a double. Unfortunately, the BlueClaws would still fall, but it was a big day for the Phillies second rounder from 2021.

It's no secret that the Jersey Shore offense has been tremendously underwhelming this year. Players like Wilson, Casey Martin, and Baron Radcliff have struggled to find their swings in a famously pitching-friendly park.

Still, the 22 year-old was due for a big day. Hopefully this sparks something for him.

Single-A: Did Not Play

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Syracuse Mets: W 7-6

UTIL Dalton Guthrie - 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB

C Rafael Marchan - 1-for-3, 2 RBI

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Hartford Yard Goats: L 6-10

OF Johan Rojas - 1-for-5, R, K

UTIL Wendell Rijo - 3-for-4, HR, 2B, 3 R, RBI, BB

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: L 7-11

OF Baron Radcliff - 1-for-2, 3 RBI, 3 BB

RHP Kyle Glogoski - 5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 5 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons: DNP

