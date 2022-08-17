Painter and Abel Climb the Rankings of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects List

Skip to main content
Andrew Painter, Mick Abel Climb Rankings of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects List

Photo via Mark Wylie

The Philadelphia Phillies' top pitching prospect duo continues to climb the rankings of the Top 100.

The Philadelphia Phillies know what they have in pitching prospects Andrew Painter and Mick Abel. 

Major League Baseball recognizes what the franchise has too, as the pair of starters continues to climb the Top 100 Pipeline rankings. This time, Painter clocked in at #25, and Abel at #57. 

Even as one of the youngest players with High-A Jersey Shore at 19 years old, Painter has been unbelievable. He pitched to an 0.98 ERA and posted an astounding 12.0 K/9, striking out 49 batters across 36 2/3 innings.

Abel, on the other hand, posted an ERA just over 4.00 across 18 starts with the BlueClaws, but still struck out batters at a 10.9 K/9—fanning 103 in 85 1/3. The 21-year-old still possesses a strong pitch arsenal.

Their performance at High-A each earned them a promotion to Double-A Reading on Aug. 14, where they joined fellow top pitching prospect Griff McGarry, to complete a lethal rotation. 

