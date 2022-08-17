Rojas Busts Slump with Three-Hit Barrage

After a ten-game stretch in which he logged just five hits, Philadelphia Phillies center field prospect Johan Rojas finally busted his slump on Tuesday, bashing three hits in four at-bats, and scoring two runs.

Rojas hasn't been playing his best baseball since his hot start petered out, and he steadily began to decline in the month of August. After striking out just six times across his first sixteen Double-A games, Rojas struck out at least once in 15 straight contests, a streak which he finally broke in Tuesday night's game. Overall, he's fanned 23 times in 33 games, and has managed a .241/.303/.353 slash in his stint with Reading.

The 22-year-old has shown flashes at the Double-A level, but he's certainly not burning the place down.

After Brandon Marsh suffered an injury in the Phillies' Tuesday night game against the Reds, it appears unlikely given his struggles that Rojas will be an option to take the leap to the majors in his stead. The same can be said for prospect Simon Muzziotti, who reportedly sustained a season-ending knee injury this past weekend.

Triple-A: Guthrie Appears a Candidate for Promotion

Speaking of center field options that could make the major league leap, Dalton Guthrie could very well be on the shortlist to aid the Phillies given their current center field woes.

A 26-year-old utilityman, Guthrie has been outstanding since late last season, where he flashed an exciting contact tool alongside positional versatility. He launched a no-doubt homer in Tuesday night's game, which turned into a nice two-hit showcase for the prospect.

He's no superstar, but Guthrie was widely considered an underrated talent when the Phillies selected him in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He could be the guy they call upon should Marsh's injury call for a stint on the injured list.

Double-A: Don't Forget About Noah Skirrow in Reading's New Super Rotation

With Reading having assembled the greatest minor league rotation in Phillies history, it's important that no one forget about Noah Skirrow, who is having a perfectly solid season for the Fightin' Phils.

The Phillies signed Skirrow as an undrafted free agent back in 2020. He was one of the highest ranked arms in the shortened five-round draft to sign post-draft, and immediately displayed his advanced ability, ascending past High-A ball after just nine appearances.

The Liberty University product has been good in Double-A ball this year, striking out 103 batters in 90.1 innings, and working to a 4.38 ERA. He's done a solid job of limiting free passes, but has proven to be a tad hittable, allowing 96 hits in that same span. He shores up the back end of a stunning Andrew Painter, Mick Abel, and Griff McGarry rotation.

High-A: Brett Schulze is Finding His Stride

After an injury sidelined Schulze for nearly three months, the right-hander is back in what seems to be a pure relief role.

When the Phillies drafted the 24-year-old in 2019, he received comparisons to then top-prospect Spencer Howard. Unfortunately, with the lost minor league year and an injury that sidelined him for all of 2021, it appears he'll be working in the 'pen from here on out.

Still, the youngster is putting it together. Across his last five appearances, Schulze has allowed just one hit. He's walked four in that span, but has somehow avoided conceding a run. He'll look to continue his success, but thus far, has tossed a flawless month of August.

Single-A: Two Phillies Draftees Launch Second Career Homers Simultaneously

They didn't go back-to-back, but Caleb Ricketts and Chad Castillo, both of whom were drafted by the Phillies this year, managed to launch their second career home runs just two innings apart from one another.

Ricketts, who was drafted in the seventh round, has managed an outstanding season thus far, hitting .342 with Clearwater.

Castillo, their ninth round pick, has seen less success, hitting .162 across his first nine games with the club.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Buffalo Bisons: L 5-2

RHP Mark Appel - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

UTIL Scott Kingery - 0-for-3

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Portland Sea Dogs: W 8-2

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 1-for-3

RHP Trevor Bettencourt - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks: W 2-1

SS Luis Garcia - 1-for-2, R, 2 BB, K

LHP Erubiel Armenta - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Daytona Tortugas: W 7-6

RHP Victor Vargas - 5.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 3 K

RHP Tristan Garnett - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

