Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Bryson Stott's Strong Triple-A Start

After a slow first day at the plate, Bryson Stott officially announced his presence with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, slapping his first two doubles of the minor league season.

The Iron Pigs would end up losing 15-6, but there were still some noteworthy performances to highlight. So, here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: SS Bryson Stott - 2-for-4, 2 2B, R, RBI, K

It's obviously not the most ideal scenario, but Bryson Stott will look to make the most out of his time in Triple-A. He will serve the affiliates' primary leadoff hitter, which is where he would likely project in the majors as well, should his development continue smoothly.

After an 0-for-4 performance in last night's game where he struck out twice, Stott came back with a bang on Thursday. Here's hoping he can ride this momentum all the way to a return to the big club.

Double-A: C Logan O'Hoppe - 2-for-5, 2B, 3B, R, K

While he's still not off to the hottest start, O'Hoppe continues to show solid plate discipline in 2022. He's getting on base at a .354 clip, and now boasts a .736 OPS on the season.

He smoked two baseballs for a double and a triple on Thursday night, and is sure to get going eventually.

High-A: OF Carlos De La Cruz - 2-for-3, 2B, K

The six-foot-eight skyscraper of an outfielder takes the crown once again for Jersey Shore.

De La Cruz is posting a 1.375 OPS early on in his 2022 campaign. There are so many things to like about the big-bodied outfielder, but he is remarkably raw. Swing-and-miss troubles, quality of contact concerns, and many other question marks surround his future as a prospect.

He's still just 22-years-old, but at his size, the time to take that big step forward would be now.

Single-A: INF Hao-Yu Lee - 2-for-4, 2B, RBI

The 19 year-old infielder has turned on the jets in the early goings of his minor league campaign.

He's carrying a six-game hitting streak, in which he is 9-for-26, but most of those hits have fallen for singles. Still, such a streak showcases how serious his knack for contact is. He's hitting .270 on the young season.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. SWB RailRiders: L 15-6

Notable Performances:

C Donny Sands - 1-for-3, R, 2 BB, K

1B Darick Hall - 1-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBI

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats: W 5-1

Notable Performances:

RHP Noah Skirrow - 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

RHP McKinley Moore - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Aberdeen IronBirds: L 4-0

Notable Performances:

LHP Jhordany Mezquita - 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K

RHP Aidan Anderson - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Fort Myers Mighty Mussels - L 3-2

Notable Performances:

INF Kendall Simmons - 1-for-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K

RHP Cam Wynne - 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

