Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: A Dull, Dismal Day

Phillies MiLB Recap: A Dull, Dismal Day

All but one of the Phillies' affiliates lost in dreary fashion on Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Phillies Minor League affiliates turned in what was easily their worst day of the season production-wise. All but one of their affiliate teams took the loss, and there were, quite seriously, zero standout performances. It was so bad, that there aren't enough positive highlights to mention for a 'top stories' segment.

Regardless, we're here to bring you daily Minor League recaps, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Buffalo Bisons: L 3-14

Notable Performances:

1B Darick Hall - 1-for-4, BB

INF Nick Maton - 1-for-2, R, 3 BB

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Bowie Baysox: W 6-2

Notable Performances:

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 2-for-4, R, 2 K

RHP Noah Skirrow - 3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods: L 3-4

Notable Performances:

OF Johan Rojas - 1-for-4, 3B, RBI

RHP Matt Russell - 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Daytona Tortugas: L 1-6

Notable Performances:

INF Kendall Simmons - 1-for-3, BB, K

RHP Oswald Medina - 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 K

