Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Kendall Simmons Blasts Two Home Runs

Only three of the Philadelphia Phillies four Minor League affiliates were able to squeeze in games on Wednesday, as the Reading Phillies tackled weather problems, only to be rained out.

But the Phillies other farmhands saw some promising results, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: SS Bryson Stott - 2-for-4, R

Stott has started out well with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. He's currently hitting .290 on the season alongside an .840 OPS through his first eight games.

It remains concerning that Stott's trademark plate discipline, which he carried with him through every minor league level, all but evaporated in the majors, and hasn't exactly exhibited encouraging signs of returning. Stott has struck out nine times and walked just twice in his return to the minors.

There's no doubt that his eye will return to normal, but for now, it is a tad worrying.

Double-A: PPD

High-A: RHP Victor Vargas - 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

While he's been a bit more hittable than his surface stats suggest, Victor Vargas has gotten off to an excellent start to the 2022 season.

The 21 year-old boasts a 2.84 ERA across his first four starts, but his WHIP is up to a 1.32, and opposing batters are hitting .250 off of him. Still, it's an improvement from Vargas' stint in High-A last year, where he posted a whopping 10.47 ERA across eight starts after a promising stint in Clearwater.

Single-A: INF Kendall Simmons - 3-for-5, 2 HR, 2B, 3 R, 4 RBI, K

It was a night to remember for Kendall Simmons, who walloped two home runs and a double in Clearwater's 12-9 victory over Dunedin.

Simmons has always been an exciting prospect. His exit velocities are among the more impressive in the Phillies' system, and he carries a decent glove at multiple infield positions. His swing-and-miss and pitch selection concerns remain, but when he gets ahold of one, it goes very, very far.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Syracuse Mets: L 3-5

Notable Performances:

1B Darick Hall - 1-for-4, RBI, K

C Austin Wynns - 1-for-2, HR, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Portland Sea Dogs: PPD

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: W 5-0

Notable Performances:

LHP Erubiel Armenta - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

INF Casey Martin - 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, 2 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Dunedin Blue Jays - W 12-9

Notable Performances:

INF Jamari Baylor - 2-for-5, HR, 3B, R, 5 RBI

OF Wilfredo Flores - 2-for-6, R, K

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!