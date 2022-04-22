Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Keep Your Eye on These Two Pitching Prospects

Skip to main content
Phillies MiLB Recap: Keep Your Eye on These Two Pitching Prospects

Two exciting, under-the-radar Philadelphia Phillies pitching prospects saw impressive results on Thursday night.

© Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Two exciting, under-the-radar Philadelphia Phillies pitching prospects saw impressive results on Thursday night.

Thursday was a win for pitching around the Philadelphia Phillies Minor League affiliates, but two arms stood out in particular. Both Cristian Hernandez and Gabriel Cotto have posted back-to-back encouraging starts, and are absolutely on the radar going forward.

Here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Daily Winners:

Triple-A: The Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs walked 11 times

This headline should give you an idea of how exciting Lehigh Valley's Thursday was. The team walked 11 times, and mounted five runs on four hits. They'd go on to lose 6-5.

Double-A: OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 1-for-3, 2B, 2 BB, K

He's still rolling along! Ortiz is now 5-for-his-last-13, and is hammering extra base hits every which way. His .842 OPS is still relatively low considering his slow start, but it's exceedingly promising to see him heat up like this, especially following an exciting 2021 season.

The strikeout numbers remain a concern, as he currently boasts a 33.0% K rate, but every other tool has been pretty loud. It is also worth noting that Ortiz has been roaming center field more often this season.

High-A: RHP Cristian Hernandez - 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K

One might recognize Cristian Hernandez's name from the infamous Tyler Anderson "trade" from 2021, but the Phillies might be glad that trade never came to pass after all.

After a rough first outing to start the season, Hernandez has slipped right back into form, tossing 8.2 innings of one-run ball over his last two starts combined. His fastball is touching the upper 90s these days, and he features a decent enough arsenal to where he has the potential to reach a back-of-the-rotation ceiling.

Single-A: LHP Gabriel Cotto - 4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 4 K

In his last start, Cotto was sharp as a tack, striking out nine in 4.1 innings of work. He wasn't quite as filthy this time around, but he's looked very promising in Clearwater.

Cotto's fastball sits in the low-90s, but it boasts a lot of natural movement, and is a killer when paired with his wipeout slider. All of this comes from the left side, by the way, making the former eighth-round draft pick a high-floor arm with intriguing ceiling.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Rochester Red Wings: L 6-5

Notable Performances:

LHP Damon Jones - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

C Austin Wynns - 0-for-1, 3 BB

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Harrisburg Senators: L 14-5

Notable Performances:

RHP Noah Skirrow - 3.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

RHP Austin Ross - 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Asheville Tourists: W 7-1

Notable Performances:

C Andrick Nava - 2-for-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI, BB

RHP Jhordany Mezquita - 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons: W 8-3

Notable Performances:

INF Alexeis Azuaje - 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, 2 K

OF Jadiel Sanchez - 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB

