Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Bryson Stott's Huge Day

Somehow, the Reading Phillies being no-hit was not the most embarrassing thing to happen within the Philadelphia Phillies system yesterday...

Let's shift the focus to something a bit more promising than the Phillies' big league club; Here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: SS Bryson Stott - 3-for-5, HR, 4 R, 3 RBI, BB, K

Thru his first nine minor league games, Bryson Stott has torn the cover off of the baseball. He's rocking a .333 average and a .986 OPS, alongside two home runs, the second of which he launched over the bullpen in yesterday's win over the Syracuse Mets.

As mentioned in yesterday's recap, Stott's discipline still has yet to fully return, but when he's hitting the way he is, it's hard to complain.

Double-A: OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 2-for-4, 2B, R, BB, K

The Reading Phillies were a black hole yesterday. They scored one run across fourteen innings of play.

Fortunately, Jhailyn Ortiz had a somewhat promising day, reaching base three times and scoring the aforementioned lone run. His OPS stands at a middling .786, as he's cooled off significantly after a hot start to the season.

High-A: C Andrick Nava - 3-for-4, 2 2B, R, RBI

Nava has returned to the Jersey Shore lineup, and is once again pumping out positive results.

If he can manage to stay on the field consistently, Nava has a chance to become a significant talent. His ability to make solid contact combined with a decent shot at sticking behind the plate makes him a name to look out for down the line.

Single-A: OF Yhoswar Garcia - 1-for-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, K, 2 SB

"The Drone" once again flashed his game-changing speed in Clearwater's 10-9 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays, swiping his 17th and 18th bags on the season.

Garcia's speed, defensive prowess, and surprising raw power are super exciting tools, but his swing-and-miss concerns are real, and he hasn't exactly shown a keen ability for consistent contact. He's posting a .238 average alongside a dismal .693 OPS in the early goings.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Syracuse Mets: W 14-2

Notable Performances:

1B Darick Hall - 2-for-6, 2B, RBI, K

C Donny Sands - 3-for-5, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, BB, K

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Portland Sea Dogs (DH): L 5-1, L 3-0

Notable Performances:

RHP Noah Skirrow - 4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

RHP Braden Zarbnisky - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: L 7-4

Notable Performances:

LHP Jhordany Mezquita - 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

OF Johan Rojas - 1-for-3, 2B, RBI

Clearwater Threshers vs. Dunedin Blue Jays - W 10-9

Notable Performances:

C Arturo De Freitas - 2-for-5, 2 2B, 3 R, 2 K

INF Hao-Yu Lee - 1-for-5, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 K

