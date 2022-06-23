Griff McGarry Fans Thirteen in Stunning Start for BlueClaws

It is widely known that Griff McGarry has the best pure stuff in the Phillies organization. Yes, better than that of top pitching prospect counterparts Mick Abel and Andrew Painter.

McGarry affirmed that fact on Wednesday, when he struck out thirteen of a possible sixteen batters in what was perhaps his strongest outing to date. The righty finished his day after 5.1 innings of one-run ball, walking two batters, and allowing just four hits.

The Phillies' fifth round pick from 2021 was widely seen as a steal by multiple prospect evaluators who cited that, if a team can nail down his control troubles, McGarry could easily leap into the upper echelon of prospects in 2022 and beyond.

He's not a finished product yet, but McGarry is showing flashes of immense potential.

Many other prospects in the Phillies' system showed flashes on Wednesday, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm on June 22:

Other top stories:

Triple-A: Cristopher Sánchez continues strong season

The Phillies have to be encouraged by what they've seen out of Cristopher Sánchez this season, both at the major and minor league levels.

While his 4.60 ERA at the MLB level may deceive some, Sánchez was spectacular in his short MLB stint in June, in which he pitched primarily one-inning appearances. He allowed nary a run in that three game span, and surrendered just two hits.

In Triple-A, the story has been very much the same. Sánchez has begun to stretch into a starter's role again, and has thus far tossed 17 innings of 2.12 ERA ball, striking out 18. He's walked just three batters, a major improvement for the lefty.

He has a strong chance to be a serviceable, multi-inning, left-handed relief option for the Phillies in the future, something the big club could surely use.

Double-A: Jhailyn Ortiz homers again...but not against Scherzer

After taking Max Scherzer deep on Tuesday, Jhailyn Ortiz managed to launch another long ball on Wednesday. It wasn't against an all-time MLB great, but a homer's a homer!

Ortiz is once again heating up. He has been quite streaky this year, but has managed to thump twelve home runs on the year, all while sustaining a decent .762 OPS, and playing excellent corner outfield.

The 23-year-old is really starting to grow into himself, and will be a fascinating bat to watch going forward.

High-A: Rojas' stealing streak comes to a close

Johan Rojas got off to a tough start in his 2022 season, but has begun to put things together in June.

Unfortunately, the dynamic center fielder's 31 consecutive stolen base streak came to a close on Wednesday, as catcher Jose Mena managed to do the unthinkable, and nabbed the speedster in his attempt to steal third base.

Single-A: Donny Sands homers in rehab start

The Phillies' system is seeing some major success from their catching talent, and Donny Sands is another backstop flourishing offensively under the Phillies' watch.

The 26-year-old is working his way back from an injury he sustained all the way back on May 7. To that point, Sands was in the midst of a career year, hitting .333 alongside an outrageous .473 on-base percentage, as well as a .488 slugging percentage.

He's been a fascinating bat to watch this year, and his return to Lehigh Valley is highly anticipated.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Norfolk Tides: L 6-7

OF Mickey Moniak - 2-for-5, 2 K

INF Scott Kingery - 2-for-5, 2B, 2 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies: W 9-3

C Logan O'Hoppe - 1-for-5, R, RBI, K

C Vito Friscia - 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: W 5-3

LHP Erubiel Armenta - 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

OF Ethan Wilson - 1-for-5, R, K, SB

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons: W 4-3

RHP Eiberson Castellano - 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 7 K

RHP Rodolfo Sanchez - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!