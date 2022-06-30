Philadelphia Phillies Prospect Griff McGarry Spins 11-Strikeout Gem

The Philadelphia Phillies must be thrilled with what they've seen out of their 2021 fifth rounder thus far, and to those who've been paying attention, it comes as little surprise.

Griff McGarry is tearing up the minor leagues. The 23-year-old spun a six-inning, one-hit gem on Wednesday night, striking out 11 hitters while walking four.

Across his last four starts, McGarry has compiled 43 strikeouts, totaling at 82 Ks in 46.2 innings pitched this season. The right-hander has held hitters to a .199 average, and while he's struggled with allowing free passes, has still managed above a 3:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

His ERA is down to a solid 3.86 on the season. In 71.0 innings pitched in the minors, McGarry has racked up 125 Ks, and held opponents to a .183 average. He truly boasts some of the filthiest stuff in the entirety of the minor leagues.

There were some other newsworthy notes worth highlighting from around the Phillies' system yesterday, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies farm on Wednesday, June 29:

Other top stories:

Triple-A: Appel makes Major League debut

After a stunning campaign with Lehigh Valley, the former first overall pick made his long-awaited MLB debut in Wednesday night's loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Mark Appel tossed a scoreless inning, allowing just one hit while striking out one. He showcased his keen ability to induce soft groundball contact.

It was an incredible moment to witness, and is so well deserved. Major congratulations are in order.

Double-A: Rojas promoted to Reading

After a strong month of June, Johan Rojas has been promoted to Double-A Reading.

Rojas got off to a slow start to the 2022 season, but hit .286 alongside a .751 OPS this past month, earning himself the call to Double-A.

His glove, speed, arm, and energy could play at the MLB level right now. The raw power and hit tool have yet to fully click, but they've shown flashes. This is a huge and exciting step for the 21-year-old.

High-A: Casey Martin stays scorching, slams fifth home run

After he was featured in Tuesday's installment, the Phillies third rounder from 2020 went on to hit another home run with Jersey Shore, his fifth of the season, and part of a two-hit day at the plate on Wednesday.

Martin is now 12-for-36 across his last nine games, managing five extra-base hits, including three home runs. He's struck out just six times.

This could be the start of something good for the young utilityman. He's hitting a putrid .202 on the season alongside a .586 OPS, but these last two weeks have been promising ones. Perhaps he's figured something out?

Single-A: Eiberson Castellano: Remember the name

There is a young pitching prospect in Clearwater whose name warrants remembering.

Eiberson Castellano, a 21-year-old right hander from Venezuela, is gaining some traction in 2022. The righty throws three fastball variants, a four-seam, sinker, and cutter, all which boast solid spin rates. He also boasts a decent arsenal of breaking pitches including a strong curveball and a tight changeup.

He tossed five strong innings on Wednesday, allowing five hits, one earned run, and one walk, while striking out seven.

In 31.0 innings this year, Castellano has logged a 2.03 ERA, and has K'd 40 batters in that span, while walking 10. In 2021, the young arm logged 33.0 innings in rookie ball, totaling a 1.09 ERA, and striking out 36. So, in his minor league career, the 21-year-old boasts a 1.55 ERA across 64.0 innings, alongside 76 strikeouts.

His arsenal is intriguing, and the numbers have been strong. It will be fun to see where the youngster goes from here.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Syracuse Mets: L 6-10

C Donny Sands - 1-for-5, 2B, R

C Rafael Marchan - 1-for-3, 2B, RBI, 2 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Somerset Patriots: W 4-2

RHP Colton Eastman - 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K

LHP JoJo Romero - 2.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks: W 4-1

RHP Jonathan Hughes - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

RHP Aidan Anderson - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers: L 1-3

OF Wilfredo Flores - 3-for-4, 3B, R, K

RHP Carlos Betancourt - 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

