Philadelphia Phillies Prospect McGarry Twirls Double-A Debut

The Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of confidence in Griff McGarry. In Matt Gelb's most recent installment for The Athletic, the Phillies' Director of Player Development, Preston Mattingly, was quoted as saying, "I don't know who in the minor leagues has better pure stuff than Griff McGarry."

He flashed some of that stuff on Wednesday, as he tossed 2.1 innings of three-run ball, striking out three.

It wasn't his strongest outing, but there is a major jump in competition from High-A to Double-A. The typical strategies that worked for McGarry in the lower levels won't work as well in Reading, which he found out the hard way, throwing just 53 pitches in last night's loss.

Still, there were whiffs abound for the young right-hander, who isn't being ruled out as a late-season addition to the major league club, should they need some bullpen help.

There were multiple other performances worth highlighting in yesterday's minor league action, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies farm on Wednesday, July 6:

top stories:

Triple-A: Will Toffey Continues Intriguing July

Somebody grab the fire extinguisher, because Will Toffey is scorching hot.

The infielder has begun his July mashing four multi-hit games in his first five contests, hitting .409 on the month thus far. Toffey was acquired by the Phillies in the trade that sent Luke Williams to San Francisco.

Once a fourth rounder out of Vanderbilt, Toffey has showcased very strong on-base ability throughout his minor league career, despite a low batting average. In both 2019 and 2021, the now 27 year-old sported sub-.220 averages, but got on base at a .347 and .355 clip respectively.

Now, in 2022, he is seemingly blossoming, hitting .278 with a .399 on-base percentage, and slugging .461.

His likelihood of cracking the Phillies' MLB roster is slim-to-none, but the infielder has certainly been among Lehigh Valley's most intriguing bats.

Double-A: O'Hoppe Returns to Reading's Lineup

After a difficult bout with a non-COVID illness, Logan O'Hoppe was back in Reading's lineup on Wednesday night. He managed two walks, but struck out twice, and finished the night hitless.

O'Hoppe reportedly had it rough in his time off. In the aforementioned Athletic article, Preston Mattingly described that the young catcher had lost some weight, and his strength was down. Obviously, the fact that he found his way back into the lineup is a good sign.

High-A: Rafael Marcano Tosses Strong BlueClaws Debut

An intriguing left-hander, Rafael Marcano was promoted to Jersey Shore yesterday, and pitched well. The lefty tossed four innings of one-hit ball, but walked four an struck out five, allowing two runs.

Marcano had a strong 2021 campaign in Clearwater, striking out 67 batters in 52.2 innings, but walked 27. He finished the year with a 3.76 ERA.

The command remains an issue, but the 22 year-old works with a solid arsenal, featuring a low-mid 90's fastball, as well as a decent changeup and curveball. Should his location problems persist, Marcano's ceiling likely resides in a bullpen role.

Single-A: Clearwater Shut Out Despite Seven Hits

The Clearwater Thresher's offense has really struggled this year, and Wednesday proved no different as the fell to the Dunedin Blue Jays, 0-7.

Big bats like Jamari Baylor, Kendall Simmons, and others have really scuffled, while others like Hao-Yu Lee and Alexeis Azuaje are still dealing with their respective injuries.

Things have not been easy in their absence, but both are currently rehabbing, and should return in the near future.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Rochester Red Wings: L 0-4

LHP Kent Emanuel - 5.2 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 5 K

LHP Ryan Sherriff - 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels: L 2-5

OF Johan Rojas - 0-for-4, K

RHP Francisco Morales - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: L 3-9

OF Carlos De La Cruz - 2-for-3, 2B, R, K

RHP Kyle Glogoski - 2.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Dunedin Blue Jays: L 0-7

INF Kendall Simmons - 2-for-4, K, SB

RHP Eiberson Castellano - 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

