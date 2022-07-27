Moniak, Maton Shine in IronPigs Win

The Philadelphia Phillies were sure to foster some depth at the Triple-A level this season, and two of their more prominent backup pieces had solid days on Tuesday.

Mickey Moniak, who appears to be back in Lehigh Valley to stay, hit his fourth home run at the Triple-A level as part of a two-hit day. In 15 games with the IronPigs, Moniak is slashing .328/.377/.594. He has been exceedingly impressive in the minors this season, but has yet to prove that his skillset will translate to the major league level.

Nick Maton, who was stellar in his brief MLB time before he was sidelined with a shoulder injury, also showed out in yesterday's action. He posted three hits with one double, while holding down the infield at shortstop.

It will be interesting to see where both of these players' fates lie after the August 2 trade deadline. Both are sure to be inquired about, and the Phillies are short on 40-man roster spots which could compel the team to part with one or both of the talented youngsters.

Triple-A: Kingery Continues on Hot Streak

Scott Kingery seems to have found his swing here in late-July, as the 28 year-old's most recent hot streak has showcased some impressive results.

On the surface, Kingery's .245 batting average and .327 SLG might not seem like much, but his .362 on-base percentage and nine walks to 13 strikeouts are a major departure from the second baseman's typical, swing-happy nature.

Kingery showed improved discipline in the month of June as well, walking 13 times to 24 strikeouts, and posting a .346 on-base percentage that month.

On Tuesday, 'Scotty Jetpax' notched another two hits, making him seven for his last 18 with a home run and a double in that span. His discipline, and how it improves, will be something to monitor as time goes on.

Double-A: Ortiz Stays Scorching, Tallies Two More Hits

Jhailyn Ortiz picked just the right time to get hot. The 23 year-old is having a darn good month of July, in which he's slashing .355/.459/.532 with a home run and eight doubles. He furthered his breakout case on Tuesday with a two-hit performance, and now sits comfortably at a .253 average on the season with a .786 OPS.

Sure to be a popular name at the deadline, Ortiz already boasts solid defensive tools at the corners. If his bat is truly beginning to flourish, many teams will inquire about the former big-money signee. His raw power is quite easily tops in the Phillies' organization.

High-A: Carlos De La Cruz Continues Rampage With Fourth Homer in Four Games

The Phillies' six-foot-eight outfielder is having himself a month. Carlos De La Cruz hit his sixth home run of July on Tuesday, making for his fourth in four games.

De La Cruz is turning in a very solid season, hitting .273 with an .808 OPS and eight home runs in 198 at-bats this season. His size obviously lends itself to some raw power and other exciting tools, but the 22 year-old doesn't exactly have the best eye at the plate, and could really use some work when it comes to his swing choices.

Still, his recent hot streak and season as a whole has been hard to ignore. He'll be one to watch going forward.

Single-A: PPD

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Durham Bulls: W 4-3

C Donny Sands - 1-for-4, R

OF Justin Williams - 1-for-4, 2 RBI, K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Erie SeaWolves: L 6-7

OF Simon Muzziotti - 1-for-4, 2 RBI, BB, K

RHP Billy Sullivan - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks: W 8-1

RHP Matt Russell - 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K

LHP Erubiel Armenta - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Dunedin Blue Jays: PPD

