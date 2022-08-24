IronPigs Honored with Special Guest, Rest of Phillies Farm Shines

Bryce Harper's rehab debut shook the world on Tuesday, as the Philadelphia Phillies superstar smashed two home runs and walked twice as part of a 2-for-3 day with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

He almost made it look too easy. The outfielder, who's been missing since late June after he took a fastball to the thumb, was hitting .318/.385/.599 prior to his injury, and seemed to pick up right where he left off. His two home runs were absolute no-doubters.

The Phillies, who have managed to thrive in Harper's absence, will be thrilled to have their best player back, but have appeared shockingly competent without him. With the two-time MVP on the way, this Phillies team could be one to fear down the stretch,

Other Top Stories:

Triple-A: Fresh Off of the Injured List, Marchan Goes Toe-to-Toe with Harper

After a brief stint on the seven day injured list, Rafael Marchan returned to the Phillies lineup late last week. He started at catcher last night, reuniting with teammate Bryce Harper in the IronPigs starting lineup: and he didn't disappoint. Marchan lashed three hits, scored once, and drove in two runs on Tuesday.

It's been a sporadic, injury-filled season for Marchan, who has only managed to squeeze his way into 45 games this season in Triple-A. Still, it's been a solid year for the 23-year-old, who's hit .247 with a .708 OPS, while walking 14 times to 20 strikeouts on the season.

Marchan remains a valuable piece for the Phillies. While he is totally blocked at the MLB level, he is still quite young, and excels defensively with a strong hit tool. There is always room for a switch-hitting, strong-gloved, decent-hitting catcher at the major league level.

Double-A: Rojas Gets Things Started Right with Leadoff Bomb

He's heating up once again! Johan Rojas started Tuesday night's game on the right foot, slamming a no-doubt home run to begin the contest.

August had been tough for Rojas until recently. Over his last 36 at-bats, the center fielder has logged 12 hits, and has looked much more comfortable at the plate. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old's strikeout rate continues to climb, but at least he is making good, solid contact.

High-A: The 102 Mile-Per-Hour Show Continues With Your Host, Andrew Baker

A whopping 29 of Andrew Baker's 38 relief appearances have wound up scoreless this season. Yet, somehow his ERA has ballooned to an inflated 4.97, thanks to nine outings in which he allowed 1+ runs. He allowed 3+ runs in four of those nine appearances.

The right-hander tossed two innings of one-run baseball on Tuesday, walking one and striking out one.

Baker is an incredibly intriguing relief arm. His control is a big question mark, but the 22-year-old can gas his fastball to 103 when he has to, and features a good breaking ball as a secondary.

That kind of makeup will easily play at the major league level, but the youngster has a ways to go control-wise.

Single-A: Hao-Yu Lee Continues Case for Promotion

Hao-Yu Lee has skyrocketed through the Phillies' system, now ranking as a consensus Top-10, if not Top five or six, prospect in all of the team's farm.

His knack for quality contact shone through once again on Tuesday, as he lashed two hits in three at-bats, scoring once and walking once.

The 19-year-old from Taiwan has done everything and more to deserve a promotion to Jersey Shore, and will surely begin there next season, if not prior to this season's end.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Gwinnett Stripers: W 10-5

UTIL Dalton Guthrie - 1-for-4, 2 R

RHP Mark Appel - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies: L 8-6

OF Carlos De La Cruz - 2-for-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI, BB, K

RHP Noah Skirrow - 4.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: L 7-0

OF Marcus Lee Sang - 2-for-4, K

RHP Carlo Reyes - 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons: 5-1

C Caleb Ricketts - 1-for-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

C Ryan Leitch - 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!