Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Cotto K's Nine in Season Debut

Two of the Philadelphia Phillies Minor League affiliates had their games rained out yesterday, but there was still some exciting action for those who played on.

Here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Daily Winners:

Triple-A: Did Not Play

Double-A: OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 K

After posting a career year in 2021 that rejuvenated his prospect value, Jhailyn Ortiz is off to a slower start in the early goings, touting a .686 OPS. That said, he's still slugging at a .417 clip, and ripped two doubles today for the Fightin' Phils. He is definitely a storyline worth watching as this season unfolds.

High-A: Did Not Play

Single-A: RHP Gabriel Cotto - 4.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, BB, 9 K

A seventh rounder from 2018, Cotto was filthy in his 2022 debut. He generated a boatload of swing-and-misses from the St. Lucie lineup, and made it through four perfect innings before surrendering a walk and a single, and subsequently leaving the game. Still, it was a heck of a start to the season for the 6'5" lefty.

Reading Fightin' Phils vs. Akron RubberDucks: L 5-3

Notable Performances:

C Logan O'Hoppe - 1-for-4, SB

LHP Erik Miller - 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. St. Lucie Mets: L 4-3

Notable Performances:

C Arturo De Freitas - HR, R, RBI, K

OF Yhoswar Garcia - 1-for-4, 3B, R, 2 K

