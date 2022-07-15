Red Hot Ortiz Doubles Twice in Reading Loss

As streaky a hitter as Jhailyn Ortiz is, it has to be said: when he's hot, he's scorching. The 23-year-old is eight for his last fifteen with Reading, including five doubles, and has bolstered his season average to a solid .244 with a .772 OPS.

It hasn't been the strongest year for the young outfielder, but Ortiz is showing signs of a turnaround. His month of July has been outstanding, and his discipline has improved ever so slightly. Strikeouts remain an issue for him, but he's on pace for his lowest monthly total of the season.

It's worth mentioning that Ortiz is no slouch in the field either, and he boasts what is probably the strongest arm in the entirety of the Phillies' system. He's not without his flaws, but there is certainly still a font of potential within the slugger.

There were some other noteworthy performances amidst the system, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm on Thursday, July 14:

Other top stories:

Triple-A: Donny Sands Continues Outrageous 2022 Campaign

Donny Sands does not stop hitting. The 26-year-old logged two hits on Thursday night, including a double.

Sands is having a career-altering year at Triple-A, hitting .341 alongside a .454 on-base percentage, while walking more than he's struck out. He's not flashing as much power as he did when he was in the Yankees organization, but what Sands has shown in 2022 is that he carries a bat that is ready to be tested at the major league level.

The Phillies have him completely blocked thanks to J.T. Realmuto and backup catcher Garrett Stubbs, but Sands should be a somewhat popular name at the trade deadline.

Double-A: Camargo Continues Along Rehab Path

Johan Camargo is, as expected, tearing up Double-A in his rehab assignment as he works his way back from a second knee strain.

The switch-hitter is hitting .364 with an .826 OPS, and he logged two hits in Thursday night's game.

The Phillies are short on infield depth at the MLB level thanks to a rash of injuries. The sooner Camargo can find his way back, the better.

High-A: BlueClaws Resume and Win Power-Stalled Game

On Wednesday night, the Jersey Shore BlueClaws were six innings into a game that ended up seeing a suspension thanks to a power outage.

Luckily, they were able to resume action on Thursday, and the score went unchanged, as the BlueClaws took home the win, 6-3.

Single-A: Postponed by Rain

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Charlotte Knights: W 8-3

LHP Kent Emanuel - 5.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 3 K

INF Scott Kingery - 2-for-5, 2 R, 1 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats: L 5-7

C Logan O'Hoppe - 1-for-2, 2 BB

RHP Noah Skirrow - 5.1 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Aberdeen IronBirds: W 6-3, L 4-5

OF Ethan Wilson - 2-for-4, K

RHP Kyle Glogoski - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Fort Meyers Mighty Mussels: PPD

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!