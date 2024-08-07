Andrew McCutchen Shares Hilarious Reaction to Pirates Delay
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates waited out several thunderstorms during their home matchup against the San Deigo Padres at PNC Park. During the rain, the announcement came more than once that the game would resume and then later be delayed again. Two hours and 40 minutes later, play resumed, but during the break, outfielder Andrew McCutchen shared his own update.
Tweeting from the locker room, McCutchen said he didn't know what was happening during the delay.
The game would eventually resume after several hours of clearing the warning track and surrounding areas. Despite their playoff push, the Pirates fell to San Diego 6-0 after a disasterous return to play. Giving up four runs in the fifth inning between pitchers Jake Woodford and Kyle Nicolas, Pittsburgh never gained momentum and ended their late night with a loss.
McCutchen finished with one hit on three at bats and a .714 on base percentage.
The teams will return to action for a second matchup with the Pirates hoping to rebound in. Now back to even at 56-56, Pittsburgh needs to begin stacking wins in order to control their playoff fate this season. They'll have two opportunities to do so against San Deigo.
