Behind the Numbers: Infielder Edition

Craig Toth

When Baseball Savant released its new Outs Above Average (OAA) for infielders, it was apparent that the Pittsburgh Pirates were far from the most solid defensive crew in Major League Baseball with a -9 OAA among their regular starters. 

Colin Moran, the Pirates current third baseman, was the main target of the ire as all of the errors and/or mistakes that he committed throughout the season were put on display in videos, GIF, etc. for everyone to see. Josh Bell, the power hitting first baseman of the Pirates, was another target as people talk about how awful he looked every time he tried to throw the ball to second and/or home. The Pirates second baseman, Adam Frazier, was mocked by others when he was nominated for a Gold Glove after the season. There are also some very strong opinions about the offensive firepower that these players as a whole are able to produce. Adam Frazier was once again mentioned due to his streakiness as a hitter. Colin Moran was talked about due to his lack of power, especially against left handed pitchers. These opinions/complaints/evaluations have led to many suggestions as to the infielders that the Pirates should have been signing throughout this off-season to fill the holes of the current lineup; many of whom play multiple positions, which made it difficult to breakdown each position individually for the third installment of my little “experiment” and/or “journey” that every one of you is currently joining me on. If this is your first time here, welcome. If it isn’t, thank you for coming back. 

For those of you who participated at any point of the past two weeks please bear with me as a I once again go over the rules for those who missed out the first couple of times. I will be giving you a list that are made up of current or former Pirates, free agents that have been discussed on various platforms, and free agents that have signed this off-season. Voting will take place from the moment the article is published on Wednesday morning, until Thursday morning. Once all of the votes have been tallied, I will write a follow up article revealing all of the names of the player from that week’s list and discuss what players have been chosen as the “most wanted” to be in a Pittsburgh Pirate’s uniform. Now with all that being said, I am relying on all of you guys and gals to be on the honor system. Please do not look up statistics to try to figure out who each player is! Please do not tell anyone who a player is, even if you know who it is. Please no arguments, only fun discussions! Now that we have all the formalities out of the way, let’s get started!

This week as we focus on infielders, I will be providing you with both offensive and defensive statistics and metrics. Every player will be judged and chosen using the same statistics and metrics. The stats that will be used to compare the list of infielders today will be: 

  1. The classic slash line- AVG. (Batting Average)/OBP (On Base Percentage)/SLG (Slugging Percentage) 
  2. HR (Home Runs) 
  3. XBH (Extra Base Hits) 
  4. wRC+ (Weighted Runs Created Plus) 
  5. WAR (Wins Above Replacement) 
  6. DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) 
  7. OAA (Outs Above Average) 
  8. UZR (Ultimate Zone Rating). 

For those of you that are familiar with these statistics, feel free to use the FanGraphs glossary for further explanation of a specific statistic.

Here is the list of the 11 infielders. Please choose three and declare your choices in the comments below.

Player
Slash line
HR
XBH
wRC+
WAR
DRS
OAA
URZ

A

.297/.369/.402

3

19

103

1.3

-2

5

3.2

*B

.310/.357/.490

23

56

125

4.5

-1

-3

-2.1

C

.251/.329/.443

21

42

106

1.9

1

-1

-0.7

D

.277/.322/.429

13

44

94

0.1

-14

-6

-9.3

E

.260/.358/.313

1

6

85

0.2

0

-1

2.7

F

.261/.344/.395

8

28

99

0.4

0

-2

-2.5

G

.278/.336/.417

10

50

97

2.2

6

11

2.9

H

.187/.328/.462

19

29

102

1.1

0

-1

0.1

I

.262/.346/.416

11

31

111

1.5

5

5

-2.2

J

.252/.318/.321

2

26

74

1.0

11

2

4.9

K

.189/.230/.371

6

12

54

-0.6

0

0

-1.2

*Last Full Season 2018

Please comment below and return tomorrow to find out the results, along with the revealing of each infielder behind the numbers.

No. 1-2
G, B, and C.
Jared Martin

Editor

G, B, and C.

Gary Morgan Jr.
Gary Morgan Jr.

I'd go A, G, B. One thing I base at least part of my thoughts in is age of the player. So when I find out B is a 38 year old third baseman or whatever I might be mad at myself. Great column Craig.

