Behind the Numbers: Outfielder Edition

In a recent article I broke down the evolution of the Pittsburgh Pirates outfield, as well as the current landscape and potential options that exist within the organization. On last week’s episode of Bucs in the Basement, myself and Chris comforted Pirates Fans that did not have the overwhelming joy of being able to sign free agent Kevin Pillar to a deal and were wallowing in their own self-pity surrounding the signing of Jarrod “There Wasn’t Much Out There” Dyson. Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Pirates' fans have exploded with such feelings, as we all remember the reaction to the signing of Guillermo Heredia. People in general are also not tremendously ecstatic about the probability of Gregory Polanco manning right field at PNC Park for the majority of the 2020 season. The only thing that makes them even somewhat happy is thinking about another year of rookie of the year candidate, Bryan Reynolds just doing what he does in the cavernous left field on the North Shore this year.

Aside from the many suggestions as to the free agent targets the Pirates would be stupid or cheap not sign, there have also been hopes of bringing back former Pirates or shelling out the cash/opening Bob Nutting’s Wallet to spend on a “big name” free agent. These demands became even louder after the trading of Starling Marte. Sometimes the chatter on social media was deafening. For a while the pool of potential free agents to “fill the hole” that would be left by Marte was fairly large, but has quickly dwindled as the off-season has progressed, which should make this fourth installment of my little “experiment” fairly interesting. If this is your first time here, welcome. If it isn’t, thank you for coming back.

For those of you who participated at any point of the past few weeks please bear with me as a I once again go over the rules for those who missed out the first three of times. I will be giving you a list that are made up of current or former Pirates, free agents that have been discussed on various platforms, and free agents that have signed this off-season. Voting will take place from the moment the article is published on Wednesday morning, until Thursday morning. Once all of the votes have been tallied, I will write a follow up article revealing all of the names of the player from that week’s list and discuss what players have been chosen as the “most wanted” to be in a Pittsburgh Pirate’s uniform. Now with all that being said, I am relying on all of you guys and gals to be on the honor system. Please do not look up statistics to try to figure out who each player is! Please do not tell anyone who a player is, even if you know who it is. Please no arguments, only fun discussions! Now that we have all the formalities out of the way, let’s get started!

This week, as we focus on outfielders, I will be providing you with both offensive and defensive statistics. Every player will be judged and chosen using the same stats. The metrics that will be used to compare the list of outfielders today will be:

The classic slash line- AVG. (Batting Average)/OBP (On Base Percentage)/SLG (Slugging Percentage) HR (Home Runs) XBH (Extra Base Hits) wRC+ (Weighted Runs Created Plus) WAR (Wins Above Replacement) DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) OAA (Outs Above Average) UZR (Ultimate Zone Rating)

For those of you that are familiar with these statistics, feel free to use the FanGraphs glossary for further explanation of a specific statistic.

Here is the list of the 14 outfielders (please pick 4 and indicate your choices in the comments below):

Player Slash line HRs XBH wRC+ WAR DRS OAA UZR A .295/.408/.450 7 17 128 1.2 -3 0 -2.1 B .285/.364/.494 11 28 127 1.6 0 -1 -0.2 C .297/.358/.552 18 36 128 1.8 -4 -3 -1.1 D .267/.327/.458 24 56 101 1.2 0 0 -0.7 E .218/.289/.275 0 16 50 0.4 7 7 7.9 F .232/.325/.467 33 63 108 2.5 7 0 5.5 G .280/.313/.399 7 30 85 -0.7 5 -4 -6.8 H .220/.309/.369 5 23 85 -0.4 0 1 -4.9 I* .254/.340/.499 23 61 123 2.5 -5 -3 -1 J .229/.293/.285 1 6 57 -0.2 -5 0 -3.4 K .225/.306/.363 5 18 82 0.3 3 4 -0.6 L .259/.287/.432 21 61 85 1.5 -3 2 0.3 M .253/.329/.441 21 42 107 0 -17 -13 -16.1 N .230/.313/.320 7 20 69 1.3 13 6 7.9

*2018 last healthy season

After looking at the numbers, select four and indicate your choices in the comments below. Return tomorrow for the unveiling of your selections.