In the first installment of my “behind the numbers” series I focused on starting pitchers; asking all of you to pick from a list of 12 pitchers, based solely on their stats. The spirit of this article will be exactly the same, only this time we will be looking to the bullpen at the relief pitchers.

As I have said previously, and as you guys and gals probably already know, the Pirate’s bullpen struggled mightily last year, to say the least. As a unit they sported a 4.91 ERA, blew 24 saves, gave up 102 home runs, walked 304 batters ( 4.37 BB/9) and combined for a 1.47 WHIP; all of which were at least in the bottom half, if not the bottom third of the league. Things have to improve, right? All I know is that they can’t get much worse.

Many of you will point toward the returns of Chad Kuhl, Edgar Santana and Nick Burdi from injury as possible lights at the end of the proverbial tunnel. The key word for me here is “possible." Many more have pointed toward the free agent market at players we should pick up, and to the Pirates own bullpen at players that we should surely get rid of before the start of the season. Now I guess it is time for all of you to put your money were your mouth is and see if the players you pick, without their names listed of course, are the ones that you are all but certain should be here or should be gone.

For those of you who participated last week please bear with me as a I once again go over the rules for those who missed out the first time. I will be giving you a list that is made up of current or former Pirates, free agent targets that have been discussed on various platforms, and free agents that have signed this off-season. Voting will take place from the moment the article is published on Wednesday morning, until Thursday morning. Once all of the votes have been tallied, I will write a follow up article revealing all of the names of the player from that week’s list and discuss what players have been chosen as the “most wanted” to be in a Pittsburgh Pirate’s Uniform.

Now with all that being said, I am relying on all of you to be on the honor system. Please do not look up statistics to try to figure out who each player is! Please do not tell anyone who a player is, even if you know it for the same reason I might; which is that I am total “stats nerd!” Please no arguments, only fun discussions! Now that we have all the formalities out of the way, let’s get started!

In this, the second week of my little “experiment” I will be asking yinz to focus on relief pitchers, which I previously stated . Every player will be judged and chosen using the same statistics. The statistics that will be used to compare the list today will be:

K-BB% (Strike Out to Walk Ratio) WHIP (Walks/Hits Per Innings Pitched) xFIP-(Expected Fielder Independent Pitching) Where the lower the number you have the better. For example if your xFIP- is 85, you are considered 15% better than the league average. If you have an xFIP- of 115, you are considered 15% worse than the league average. LOB% (Left on Base Percentage) ERA (Earned Run Average).

If you need further explanation on any of these statistics, FanGraphs has an excellent glossary that will go into further detail.

Here is the list of 14 relief pitchers and indicate your selections in the comments:

Player K-BB% WHIP xFIP- LOB% ERA A 8.7 1.56 108 79.0% 4.76 B 11.1 1.65 98 71.2% 4.75 C 7.9 1.35 112 68.0% 4.68 D 9.4 1.18 94 72.3% 4.04 E 8.6 1.91 121 67.7% 6.95 F 19.2 1.26 97 79.9% 3.99 G 14.5 1.14 112 81.8% 2.47 H 9.2 1.47 112 70.3% 5.98 I 11.5 1.45 111 70.4% 5.71 J 11.5 1.55 120 76.8% 4.96 K 6.0 1.62 120 70.5% 6.59 L 14.7 1.57 93 65.3% 5.73 M 9.3 1.36 111 76.0% 3.47 N 17.8 1.18 91 72.5% 3.81

Please comment your four selections below and return tomorrow to find out the results, along with the revealing of each pitcher behind the numbers.