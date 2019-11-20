First Impression: Cherington Does Not Plan to Blow Up Pirates’ Roster

Ben Cherington was introduced as the next Pirates' general manager on Monday. Cherington has been asked plenty of questions over the last few days that reflect a topic that is on the top of mind for every Pirates' fan - what are his plans for this roster? Every indication during the introduction of Ben Cherington and subsequent follow up questioning, leads to building on who the Pirates have on the roster already.

When filtering through all the interviews, the questions, the answers, the statements, one thing became crystal clear to me. Ben Cherington does not plan to burn it down. He deftly avoided the question in the open session following the introduction of the Pirates new general manager at PNC Park by repeating the mantra of ‘win more’ in different forms. During the breakout sessions some got a little deeper with him and he would only elaborate slightly, by way of referencing the talent and unrealized talent already here.

I don’t however feel that will preclude the Pirates from moving assets like Starling Marte and Josh Bell. There are real needs for this club and while a new GM is not going to come to town and openly bash his new organization, we all know how bankrupt the farm system has become. Marte is the easy target, he would be attractive and has a slot in replacement in Bryan Reynolds, albeit a noticeable defensive drop from where Marte has been.

Moves like this don’t have to be a surrender, if a smart GM is in place. Bell could bring a king’s ransom in return but, moving two of your top 3 offensive threats is not a fun introduction to a new city. I get the impression that if he feels it is the right move for the club, he will do it, and rather unapologetically. The alternative is really a long road, drafting and signing international talent to restock would take years to bear fruit and the system needs an injection of talent now to maximize the young players that look to be the core moving forward, namely Reynolds, Newman, Keller and Hayes.

Another area that became a focus was player development. Ben called it individualized development, or player centric which is a fancy way of saying we are done hammering square pegs into round holes. Bob Nutting pointed out his desire to see more players evolve past the AAA level to which Mr. Cherington countered development never stops at any level. Simply arguing a small difference in vernacular is a step forward for this organization as Mr. Nutting has surrounded himself with yes men for too long. It's refreshing to see some push back, not contentious by any means, but healthy. Cherington seems like the elder statesman a bit when the entire group was together and when it comes to building winning organizations in baseball, he should. Kudos to Bob Nutting for not only allowing for that but seeking it in his hires.

The biggest elephant in the room is of course payroll. Everyone brings it up. Nobody wants to directly answer it. Cherington was pressed by several outlets on this and a few finally got some nuggets. Ben has been assured he would have the assets he needs to push the team to the next level and has seen the financials on paper. This is one of the many signs put forward yesterday that give me real hope that this GM did not take this job to perpetuate the status quo but, plans to elevate the organization from the bottom up.

Bottom line, I liked what I heard and while the team wasn’t quick on the trigger to give all the answers, possibly because they don’t have them yet, there was enough meat on the bone to see this was a great hire for the Pirates. Travis Williams referred to Cherington as a “talent magnet” meaning talented people want to work with and for him by way of illustrating part of the thinking in choosing him to run the Pirates baseball operations.

I keep saying everything they do will be just words until they show us. Monday began that process, and it is already more open and honest than I’ve seen in quite some time. Next big job is the manager hire, and if you’re looking for clues, Ben wants a teacher. Someone who will help players continue to evolve once they’ve arrived. This isn’t uncommon, but it shows they are no longer willing to sit on their laurels and ignore player stagnation.

Follow Gary on Twitter: @garymo2007