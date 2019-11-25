Pirate Maven
Login

Pirates Trade Dario Agrazal to Tigers for Cash Considerations

Jared Martin
by
-edited

Dario Agrazal has been traded by the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Detroit Tigers.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have sent starting pitcher, Dario Agrazal, to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for cash considerations. This came after a rather surprising move that saw Agrazal designated for assignment in order to make room on the 40-man roster for prospects the Pirates' wished to protect from the Rule 5 draft.

Agrazal struggled in 2019 with the Pirates - posting a 4.91 ERA, a 1.364 WHIP, and only 41 strikeouts in 73.1 innings.

The sudden organization souring on Agrazal coincided with the change in GM. It is likely that Dario does not fit in with what Ben Cherington wants. If you look into his pitches, he doesn't have a lot of them. His primary pitch was his sinker (or two-seamer). Outside of that, he had a slider (which was more of a slurve), a four-seamer averaged out in the low-90s, and a changeup that did little to compliment his already slower fastball.

Agrazal's success in the minor leagues is going to cause many to question the decision to move on from him, but his stuff helps validate the move. He relies on getting weak contact with his sinker, but often struggled to keep it down in the zone. Teams were hitting over .300 against his sinker with almost a third of the hits going for extra bases (9 home runs). That was his primary pitch. So, I get he played well in the minors, but his stuff is just not major league-level. So, in that sense, moving on from him has merit.

Follow Jared on Twitter: @a_piratelife

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Billdunn
Billdunn

The cash considerations part of that deal is a bad look.

Pirates' Manager Search: Two Candidates Emerge as Favorites
Jared Martin
EditorJared Martin
1
3
Last Reply· by
Jared Martin
Jared MartinThat’s almost definitely it for Shelton. I didn’t want to diminish him, just highlighting Quatraro. If the Rays want…
Decisions, Decisions: The Pirates' Roster Poses Plenty of Them
Gary Morgan Jr.
Gary Morgan Jr.
3
4
Last Reply· by
Gary Morgan Jr.
Gary Morgan Jr.Seems that way. I didn't even talk about Craig, I just don't have a good handle on what they might do there.
Pirates' Manager Search Has Been Narrowed to Two
Jared Martin
EditorJared Martin
1
Last Reply· by
Billdunn
BilldunnI haven't heard much from either. Good hires?
Decisions, Decisions Part II - Several Pirates' Pitchers with Questions in 2020
Gary Morgan Jr.
Gary Morgan Jr.
1
Comment
Friday Focus: Tim Wakefield 'Tried Everything He Could to Make It" as a Pittsburgh Pirate
Gary Morgan Jr.
Gary Morgan Jr.
1
3
Last Reply· by
Jared Martin
Jared MartinI tried my hand at a few knuckleballs as well. Still a mystery.
Starling Marte is More than an Asset, He's a Pirates Great
Gary Morgan Jr.
Gary Morgan Jr.
1
Comment
The Mets Don't Have the Goods to Trade for the Pirates' Starling Marte
Jared Martin
EditorJared Martin
Comment
First Impression: Cherington Does Not Plan to Blow Up Pirates’ Roster
Gary Morgan Jr.
Gary Morgan Jr.
4
Last Reply· by
Jared Martin
Jared MartinThat's what makes the most sense for me as well. I don't believe the Pirates can afford to pay someone like Bell 30% of…
Pirates Rule 5 Draft: What Should they Do?
Jared Martin
EditorJared Martin
3
Last Reply· by
Jared Martin
Jared MartinI agree that Marvel is probably not special, but is he a top 13 or 14 pitcher in the organization? I think he is. They…
Pirates Protect Five from Rule 5 Draft - Expose Marvel, DFA Agrazal
Jared Martin
EditorJared Martin
2
Last Reply· by
Jared Martin
Jared MartinI am too. I don’t think either are special, but both are rosterable at this point. So the move is interesting.