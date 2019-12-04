Derek Shelton to be Announced as Pirates Manager Today

Derek Shelton will be announced today as the next manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was reported a week ago that Shelton beat out the other finalist, Matt Quatraro, for the job. Shelton will be leaving the Minnesota Twins for his first big league managerial gig. The announcement will take place at 11:30 am today at PNC Park.

In a statement, Ben Cherington referenced his longstanding relationship with the Pirates' new skipper:

I have known Derek for more than 15 years and have great admiration for his passion for the game and players, work ethic, curiosity, and desire to learn. He has worked and learned from some of the best in the game, and in turn has helped players and colleagues learn and improve during his 20 years of coaching and managing. We are confident Derek will help lead an elite playing and coaching environment at the Major League level and be a true partner to all of baseball operations as we challenge each other to get better every day. I want to thank our entire baseball operations group for their tireless work over the past several weeks of this search. We are thrilled to get to work with Derek and continue building toward a winning team in Pittsburgh.

Shelton also issued a statement in which he expressed his excitement over coming to Pittsburgh:

I very much look forward to developing a strong partnership with Ben and the baseball operations staff. It is going to be an exciting change of culture in our clubhouse. It is going to be a fun environment in which we will all be held accountable to each other. It will be a player-centric culture built on strong communication and relationships with our players, our staff and the entire organization. We will begin to establish those relationships this offseason prior to coming together as a team in Bradenton this February.

