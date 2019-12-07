Pirate Maven
Top Stories
News
Prospects
Game Day

Don Kelly Hired as Pirates' Bench Coach

Jared Martin

New Pittsburgh Pirates' manager, Derek Shelton, has gotten right to work assembling his staff. He has tabbed former Pirate player, Don Kelly, to be his bench coach. Kelly served on the Houston Astros coaching staff last season.

Kelly is a native of Mt. Lebanon and attended college at Point Park University. So, this will be a coming home for him. He also had a short stint as a player with the Pirates. He is taking over for Tom Prince, who was fired shortly after Clint Hurdle.

He began his post-playing career as a scout for the Detroit Tigers before the he joined the coaching ranks as the Astros first base coach.

The Pirates also announced that they are retaining a few coaches. 

Rick Eckstein, the hitting coach, will be back next season. We highlighted the excellent job that Eckstein has done back in October. The offense saw improvements in plate discipline, hitting to all fields, and situational contact under Eckstein. The Pirates also finished 5th in batting average. So, we see the retention of Eckstein as hitting coach as a win. Jacob Cruz, the assistant hitting coach last season, was hired by the Brewers. But, we should see some continued forward momentum with Eckstein staying put.

It was also announced that Joey Cora, who interviewed to be the Pirates' skipper will be back again as third base coach. Justin Meccage, the assistant pitching coach, will also be back.

Shelton still needs to hire a pitching coach after Ray Searage was let go at the beginning of the off-season.

Follow Jared on Twitter: @a_piratelife

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Takeaways from Derek Shelton's First Days as Pittsburgh Pirates' Manager

Jared Martin
2 3

We didn't know a whole lot about Derek Shelton before he became manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Now, that he's been introduced, we are getting a glimpse into who he his and what a Derek Shelton clubhouse will look like.

The Pittsburgh Pirates' Real Problem at Catcher

Craig Toth
1 2

After not tendering Elias Diaz, the Pirates have created urgency at the catcher position. But, the real problem at catcher isn't at the major league level.

New Pittsburgh Pirates Manager, Derek Shelton, Continues the Player-Centered Mantra

Gary Morgan Jr.
0

Player Centered is something we have heard since Ben Cherington was introduced to the media and the introduction of Derek Shelton did nothing but reinforce that as an organizational philosophy.

Derek Shelton Officially Introduced as Pirates Manager - Reaction to the Press Conference

Jared Martin
4 2

Check in here for updates on Derek Shelton's announcement as Pirates' manager.

Friday Focus: The Curious Case of Gregory Polanco

Gary Morgan Jr.
0

There have been ups, downs and awkward slides, but Gregory Polanco remains one of the Pittsburgh Pirates with the most potential to improve.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Year in Review: Mitch Keller

Jared Martin
4 2

Mitch Keller is the most talented pitcher in the Pittsburgh Pirates' system, but it didn't look like it in 2019.

What Can We Learn from the Pittsburgh Pirates Non-Tender Decisions?

Gary Morgan Jr.
2 2

There were few surprises in the decisions made by the Pittsburgh Pirates on his deadline day, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some insight into the thinking of Ben Cherington and his team.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Saw Regression in Three Key AAA Prospects

Craig Toth
2

Pirates' fans expected to see Will Craig, Ke'Bryan Hayes, and Kevin Kramer in Pittsburgh sooner, but regression from each may have held them back.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Prospect Spotlight: Blake Cederlind

Craig Toth
2 2

This week's prospect spotlight is on Blake Cederlind - the Pirates #28 prospect.

For the Pittsburgh Pirates, Culture Directly Contributes to Success

Gary Morgan Jr.
5 3

Building through the draft and developing players will certainly bear fruit for the Pittsburgh Pirates but the culture of the club can entice talent and enhance the overall makeup of the team.