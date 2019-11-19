Pirate Maven
Felipe Vazquez has Been Hit with 21 New Felony Charges

Felipe Vazquez will face 21 new felony charges in addition to the ones filed against him in September.

It's been a while since there's been substantial news on Felipe Vazquez, but today we learned that the Pirates' all-star has been hit with 21 new sex-related felony charges.

The new charges came after devices seized by police after a search of Vazquez's home showed additional crimes committed by Vazquez. The devices, an Apple XS and a Apple MacBook Pro, contained inappropriate photos and videos of an underage girl that police say Vazquez requested from the girl.

Because of these new developments, prosecutors have filed 21 new charges - 10 counts of child pornography, 10 counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and 1 count of corruption of a minor.

In September, Vazquez was arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a 13-year old girl. Vazquez described the encounter as "sex, but not really" when talking with police. During the initial investigation, police also had a video that was sent by Vazquez to the same girl that depicted Vazquez engaging in a sexual act.

Prosecutors in Florida, where Vazquez was initially charged, attempted to have him extradited, but that request was denied by a Westmoreland County judge.

Police were initially informed of the inappropriate relationship between Vazquez and the girl by the girl's mother.

Vazquez is currently being held in the Westmoreland County Prison and has already been denied bail. He will remain there until his trial.

The remainder of Vazquez's contract with the Pirates is $12.5 million - an amount he almost certainly will no

