Joey Bart Believes Pirates Have Key To Winning
The adage that pitching wins ballgames is one that's been right more often than not, and the Pittsburgh Pirates starting rotation could be among baseball's best next season.
Pirates catcher Joey Bart believes that with the pitching rotation Pittsburgh has assembled both in the big leagues and throughout the organization, it has everything it needs to become a winning team in 2025.
"No one can really argue pitching is the key to winning and that's what we've got," Bart said on MLB Network Radio. "We've got a lot of talent. Jared [Jones], some of the kids coming up, it's just a plethora of talent and a lot of these guys come in confident. They're coming in with the right amount of confidence and that's what in my short time in Pittsburgh I've found is that something is brewing over there with the pitching. Whether it's who they're drafting or what they're developing, I don't know. But there's a lot of guys coming up the pipeline."
The Pirates' starting rotation boasts one of baseball's best pitchers, Paul Skenes. Skenes had a historic first season en route to winning the National League Rookie of the Year and finished third for the NL CY Young Award. The 2023 first overall pick went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA and set a Pirates franchise record for a rookie with 170 strikeouts over 133 innings pitched.
Mitch Keller has been a reliable option for Pittsburgh, and Jared Jones flashed plenty of promise in his rookie season before a strained right lat cost him nearly two months and he struggled to regain his form upon returning. If Jones can take the next step, it could give the Pirates one of baseball's best young tandems atop their rotation.
Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter showed signs he could be reliable in the back end of the rotation, and Pittsburgh boasts a bevy of options for its fifth start, though one could argue none are more intriguing than right-handed pitching prospect Bubba Chandler. Chandler is the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 2 pitcher in MLB Pipeline's top 100 rankings.
Pittsburgh has the pieces to have one of baseball's better rotations in 2025. If those pieces fall into place next season, the Pirates could find themselves in the thick of the playoff race by the end of next season.
