Marlins Claim Former Pirates Pitcher Off Waivers
The Miami Marlins are turning to former Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitcher Brett de Geus, who they've been awarded off waivers, for additional bullpen depth.
The Pirates designated de Geus for assignment last weekend after officially announcing the signing of left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney, who took his spot on the 40-man roster.
Pittsburgh acquired de Geus from the Toronto Blue Jays via trade on January 15, who had also DFA'd him just days prior to the transaction after they signed right-handed reliever Jeff Hoffman to a three-year, $33 million deal.
This is familiar territory for the 27-year-old, who began the 2024 season with the Seattle Mariners on a minor league deal. He went on to make four appearances for the team in the majors, posting a 2.70 ERA in 3 1/3 innings, before getting DFA'd shortly after the trade deadline on Aug. 2.
The Marlins later claimed de Geus, and he logged a 7.94 ERA in seven big league games for the club before once again being DFA'd on Sept. 10.
Toronto then swooped in and landed him off waivers on Sept. 12. de Geus found his way into two contests for the team, recording an unsightly 15.43 ERA across 2 1/3 frames.
His only prior experience in the majors came with the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks in 2021, finishing with a 7.56 ERA over 47 games and 50 innings.
