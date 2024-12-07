Mets Sign Former Pirates Pitcher
Former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Clay Holmes is on his way back to the National League.
Holmes has reportedly agreed to a three-year $38 million deal with the New York Mets, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman. Sherman also reported that the Mets plan to make Holmes a starting pitcher and he'll become the team's set-up man for All-Star closer Edwin Diaz if things don't pan out.
Holmes, 31, began his career with the Pirates after they drafted him in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He spent the first three-plus seasons in Pittsburgh from 2018 to 2021 before he was traded to the New York Yankees. With the Yankees, he blossomed into a two-time All-Star and spent the last three seasons as their closer.
Holmes went 5-7 with a 5.57 ERA in his four-plus seasons in Pittsburgh, struck out 122 batters over 119.2 innings pitched and posted a -0.9 WAR. He also struggled with his control in his tenure with the Pirates, walking 84 batters.
The right-handed reliever put it together for the Yankees, going 19-15 with a 2.69 ERA and he posted a 5.1 WAR. Holmes struck out 238 batters and walked 69 batters over 217.2 innings pitched.
The Mets reached the National League Championship Series and lost in six games to the eventual World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
