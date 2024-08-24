Pirates Erase Five Run Deficit to Beat Reds
PITTSBURGH - It wasn't easy by any means, but the Pittsburgh Pirates (61-67) found a way to collect another win over division rival Cincinnati (62-67) on Friday, 6-5.
It was a pretty quiet night offensively for both sides through the first three frame aside from a 436-foot home run to center field in the top of the first by Cincinnati's Tyler Stephenson for the game's first run.
Bailey Falter ran into a bit of trouble in the top half of the fourth as Stephenson reached base on an infield hit to lead things off, Spencer Steer doubled to left, and then back-to-back sacrifices plated those two. Santiago Espinal capped off the Reds' big inning with a two RBI base knock to left, giving Cincinnati a 5-0 lead.
The Pirates were held hitless through the first four innings of the night despite facing three different pitchers in that span. Three straight hits to begin the fifth lifted the lid on the scoring for the Bucs with Bryan De La Cruz driving in the first run of the night on his third double in the last two games. To keep things rolling, Rowdy Tellez scored on a fielder's choice which was followed up by an RBI single by Jared Triolo back up the middle. One more would score in the inning on another fielder's choice, bringing the Pirates to back within a run.
Oneil Cruz got things going in the Pirates next trip to the dish with a ground rule double, setting up Bart to bring him home to knot the game up at five a piece on a single to right. Tellez moved Bart to third and once again, Bryan De La Cruz came through with a sac fly to deep right center to give Pittsburgh the lead.
David Bednar gave up a leadoff double to Will Benson who pinch hit for Amed Rosario to leadoff the top of the ninth. He was, however, able to bounce back by striking out Espinal and getting TJ Friedl and Elly De La Cruz to line out to secure the win.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
1. 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0-4, RBI
2. DH Bryan Reynolds 1-4
3. SS Oneil Cruz 1-3, BB, 2B
4. C Joey Bart 2-4, RBI
5. 1B Rowdy Tellez 2-3, BB
6. RF Bryan De La Cruz 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI
7. LF Billy McKinney 0-4, RBI
8. 3B Jared Triolo 1-4, RBI
9. CF Ji-Hwan Bae 0-3
CINCINNATI REDS
1. 2B Jonathan India 0-4
2. SS Elly De La Cruz 0-4
3. C Tyler Stephenson 2-3, HR
4. LF Spencer Steer 1-3, BB, 2B
5. 1B Ty France 1-3, RBI
6. CF Stuart Fairchild 0-3, RBI
7. RF Amed Rosario 1-3
ph Will Benson 1-1, 2B
8. 3B Santiago Espinal 3-3, 2 RBI
9. DH Noelvi Marte 0-2, BB
Tomorrow's probables: Undecided (CIN) vs. Jake Woodford (0-5, 6.67 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. EST.
