Pirates Re-Sign Former RHP
The Pittsburgh Pirates have made their first addition of the offseason.
John Dreker reported that the Pirates have signed right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez to a minor league deal on Thursday. Ramirez pitched New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox in 2024 and was 0-5 with a 6.20 ERA and one save.
MLB.com's transactions page listed that the Pirates signed him on Oct. 13 and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Prior to the 2024 season, Ramírez had a brief stint with the Pirates in 2023, making 22 appearances and going 1-0 with a 3.67 ERA. Over his 27 innings pitched, he struck out 21 batters. Pittsburgh placed the 6-foot-4 right-hander on waivers and he was claimed by the Chicago White Sox, where he made just five appearances and had a 9.00 ERA in four innings of work.
Ramírez has also pitched for the Seattle Mariners (2020-2022) and Cleveland Guardians (2022).
Ramírez began the 2024 season with the Mets and pitched 8.1 innings to a 7.56 ERA and was 0-1 in his two stints with the team. He then found his way onto the Orioles on April 11 after they traded for him and he made five appearances and had a 6.00 ERA over six innings of work. After his brief stay in Baltimore, he was claimed again by the Mets on May 6 before they designated him for assignment again on May 15.
The right-handed reliever was claimed by the Dodgers on May 20, where he spent most of his 2024 season. Ramírez made 27 appearances and he went 0-4 with a 5.52 ERA. Over his 29.1 innings of work, he allowed 21 runs (18 earned) and struck out 27 batters.
Los Angeles DFA'd Ramírez on July 25 and he was claimed by the Red Sox on July 28. After one appearance he was sent to the minor leagues.
