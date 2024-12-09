Pirates Add To Front Office Staff
The Pittsburgh Pirates have been busy with revamping their front office and that continued on Monday.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Pirates have hired Michael Voltmer to become the team's Vice President of Professional Evaluation and Strategy. In that role, Hiles said Voltmer will oversee the Pirates' professional scouting.
Earlier this offseason, Pittsburgh hired Kevin Tenenbaum from the Cleveland Guardians to become the team's VP of Research and Development. It also shifted John Baker from being the team's director of coaching and player development to a different role that oversees the team's performance.
Voltmer was previously the Los Angeles Dodgers' director of baseball strategy and information and had been with the organization for nine seasons. In his role, Voltmer worked with the team's coaching staff and also aided in preparing for a game along with in-game decisions.
Prior to joining the Dodgers in 2016, Voltmer graduated from the University of Louisville with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics in 2014 and the University of Virginia with a Master's Degree in Data Science in 2016.
Given the Dodgers' success, including winning the World Series last season, one can hope Voltmer's expertise will help the Pirates take the next step and reach the postseason for the first time since 2015.
