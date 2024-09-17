Pirates Give Another Example Why They Need Offense
It was a fitting end for the Pittsburgh Pirates as they were officially eliminated from playoff contention with a 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at Busch Stadium.
Pirates sensation Paul Skenes delivered another stellar outing, pitching six innings and allowing just one run while striking out seven batters. Skenes' outing was eerily similar to his last start against St. Louis on July 23 when he had the longest start of his career, pitching 8.1 innings, allowing two runs and striking out eight batters in a 2-1 loss, his first in the big leagues.
Lather, rinse, repeat.
Monday served as another reminder that if the Pirates are going to take the next step, they have to add more offense this offseason. Skenes and fellow right-handed rookie Jared Jones have the makings of one of the league's best one-two punches for years to come, but it won't matter if they're anchored down by a faulty Pirates offense.
Skenes has had seven starts where he allowed two runs or fewer and had a no-decision, while Jones has had that happen four times this season.
The Pirates rank in the bottom 10 in hits, batting average, home runs, runs scored, slugging percentage, on-base percentage and OPS. They've also been shut out 12 times this season.
Pittsburgh has a pair of pieces that can be the key contributors to a good offense with outfielders Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz. Andrew McCutchen has also proven to be a reliable bat, though, he's a pending free agent and will turn 38 before next season. Joey Bart's bat was pleasant surprise, but far from a sure thing to continue his success next season.
If the Pirates are going to be serious about becoming a contender, they have to stray from the status quo of not spending in free agency and banking on the development of players in their farm system to be the answer to their problems. Going outside and signing Bart right at the beginning of the season was arguably their best move since last offseason given his potential future with the team.
Whether it's exploring the trade market or signing a big bat in free agency, it'd be wise for general manager Ben Cherington to approach this offseason as if his and manager Derek Shelton's jobs are on the line heading into next year. Another season like the previous two may very well spell the end to their tenure in Pittsburgh.
The Pirates can't afford to waste good starts from Skenes and Jones next season. Skenes and Jones are more than capable of leading Pittsburgh into the playoffs and giving it a shot against the National League's best in October. Now, the Pirates have to surround them with the right team to put them in that situation for years to come.
