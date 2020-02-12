InsideThePirates
Top Stories
News
Prospects
Game Day

Pirates' Attempt to Fill CF Hole by Signing Jarrod Dyson

Jared Martin

"Attempt" is the key word here. The Pittsburgh Pirates were in the market to upgrade their center field position after trading Starling Marte away to the Arizona Diamondbacks. His replacement, at least in part, will be a former Diamondback, Jarrod Dyson. Dyson and the Pirates have agreed to terms for a one-year deal today.

Dyson is 35 years old and hit .230/7/27 last year. So, there is certainly a drop-off at the plate when compared to his predecessor. Statistically, he's very similar to Marte when it comes to his defense.

One benefit to adding Dyson is that he provides another left-handed bat to platoon in the outfield. Considering he's on a one-year deal, he will be a bridge to the next man Ben Cherington calls upon to man center field at PNC Park. He also is not going to block a young player who is currently in the minors. So, if someone like Jared Oliva really makes strides this year, there's not a whole lot stopping Cherington from calling him up and giving him a shot.

Dyson joins an outfield that is comprised of Gregory Polanco, Guillermo Heredia, and Bryan Reynolds. It's a long way off from the Marte/McCutchen/Polanco days.

Reynolds has the talent to anchor an outfield, but his supporting cast is greatly diminished, and adding Dyson doesn't fix that. Like I said, he does provide a left-handed bat that Derek Shelton can use in a platoon situation, but he's not the 2020 answer to the Pirates' center field problem. Also, his career stats against RHP are only marginally better than those against LHP, and he was actually better against lefties last year. So, I'm not sure how valuable that left-handed bat really is.

We should take this signing for what it is, a stop-gap. Dyson is a capable outfielder that provides some depth and veteran leadership. Reports were out there that the Pirates were in on Pillar (maybe they still are), but I doubt they were real players considering the other teams that showed interest.

Follow Jared on Twitter: @a_piratelife

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Behind the Numbers: Pittsburgh Pirates' Relief Pitchers Edition

This week we will be taking a look a list of relief pitchers who we would like to be Pittsburgh Pirates, but we will be doing so based solely on the numbers.

Craig Toth

by

jared_maven

Opinion: Pittsburgh Pirates' Fans Need a Pre-Spring Training Pep Talk

Pittsburgh Pirates' social media has become a very negative place. There is plenty to be negative about, but can we all just set that aside and actually talk about baseball again?

Craig Toth

by

Yark

MLB Has Proposed a New Playoff Structure – It Has Potential

The MLB has proposed a new playoff structure. Here is a rundown on the proposed changes as well as some thoughts on the impact.

Gary Morgan Jr.

Competition Abounds for Pittsburgh Pirates' as Pitchers and Catchers Report

Injuries and other adversity has opened up competition this spring for the Pittsburgh Pirates that will be highlighted as pitchers and catchers report.

Jared Martin

by

Jimster

MLB Would Be Wise to Stop Trying to Close Pandora’s Box

The Houston Astros sign stealing scandal has hit baseball hard, but the fallout could be worse if the MLB doesn't act.

Gary Morgan Jr.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Potential Trade Target: Kevin Kiermaier

The Tampa Bay Rays are loaded in the outfield. The Pittsburgh Pirates need a center fielder and have room to take on a contract. Could they be in the market for Kevin Kiermaier?

Craig Toth

Under the Radar Improvements Could be Big for Pittsburgh Pirates

For the Pittsburgh Pirates, the biggest off-season change may not be the addition or subtraction of players, but rather how they develop them.

Gary Morgan Jr.

by

jared_maven

The Four E’s that Should Define Pittsburgh Pirates' Spring Baseball

Pitchers and catchers are reporting next week for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Here is a simple formula to make sure spring training is a success.

Gary Morgan Jr.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Prospect Spotlight: Bligh Madris

This week the Pittsburgh Pirates' prospect spotlight shines on RF, Bligh Madris.

Craig Toth

Behind the Numbers: Starting Pitchers Edition

Join us for an exercise of choosing players based only on their numbers. Which players do you want to see in a Pittsburgh Pirates' uniform?

Craig Toth

by

Yark