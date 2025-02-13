Pirates GM Looking Internally For First Base Solution
The Pittsburgh Pirates are suddenly without their biggest acquisition of the offseason.
Left-handed hitting first baseman Spencer Horwitz is set to miss six to eight weeks due to surgery on his right wrist. Horwitz was acquired via trade from the Cleveland Guardians for a trio of Pirates pitchers, including right-handed starting pitcher Luis Ortiz.
With Horwitz out of the picture for the time being, the Pirates now have to look for answers at first base for the time being. While Pittsburgh could opt to bring in a free agent, general manager Ben Cherington said the team plans to look internally at first base with those options, including Darick Hall and DJ Stewart, both of whom were signed to minor league deals earlier this offseason.
"Right now, we're focusing on the guys that are here," Cherington said. "We've got some guys that we want to certainly learn more about. Darick Hall, DJ Stewart, guys who have shown offensive potential at the major league level and now will have an opportunity to get a lot of reps here at Spring Training."
Hall, 29, is the more intriguing option among the two, though he's essentially been a career minor leaguer. Hall has hit over 15 home runs in all but two of his eight seasons in the minor leagues. The 6-foot-4 left-handed hitting first baseman played 60 games in the big leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies between the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Stewart, 31, batted .177/.325/.297 with five home runs and 19 RBIs for the New York Mets last season.
Cherington also hinted at other players getting a chance at first base, including Jared Triolo, who won a Gold Glove as a utility player in 2024. He played nine games at first base last season. Horwitz's absence could also leave an opening for former Pirates top prospect and switch-hitting catcher Endy Rodríguez, who also boasts some experience at first base from his time in the minor leagues.
"We've got guys like [Jared] Triolo and other guys that have played there," Cherington said. "It's quite possible we'll see some guys get some work there that haven't in the past or haven't as much in the past before. Perhaps this is an opportunity to get a bat in the lineup that maybe otherwise we have a hard time doing. We're going to focus mostly internally and part of that is because of Spencer."
