Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Named Finalist For Silver Slugger
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has been a key cog in the offense for the last four seasons.
Now, he might have some hardware to back it up.
Reynolds was named a finalist for the MLB Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award at the utility position on Monday. Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers), Luis Arraez (San Diego Padres) and Jake Burger (Miami Marlins) are the other finalists to win the accolade.
If Reynolds were to win the award, he would be the first Pirates player to do so since Andrew McCutchen in 2015. The winners of the award will be announced on Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network.
Reynolds put together another strong season, earning the triple-crown for the Pirates with a .275 batting average, hitting 24 home runs and drove in 88 runs across his 156 games played. He also led Pittsburgh with a career-high 171 hits.
The veteran switch-hitter also had a .791 OPS and 119 OPS+. His play throughout the season landed him on the All-Star team for the second time in his six-year career.
Reynolds has hit at least 24 home runs in four consecutive seasons and driven in at least 84 runs in three of the last four years.
