Pirates Claim Former Rockies Pitcher
The Pittsburgh Pirates are adding an intriguing arm to their bullpen who has the potential to emerge as a significant contributor this season.
According to MLB.com's Thomas Harding, the Pirates have claimed right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.
Lawrence was designated for assignment on Saturday in what was a bit of a puzzling move. The 30-year-old didn't put his best foot forward in 2024, recording a 6.49 ERA across 56 appearances, but he was stellar in 2023 to the tune of a 3.72 ERA in 69 outings.
Unsurprisingly, Lawrence was far more effective on the road (4.50 ERA) last year than at Coors Field (8.49), Colorado's home ballpark, which is notoriously unforgiving to pitchers.
That same trend has tracked throughout his entire career, as he owns a 3.86 ERA away from Coors while touting a 6.96 ERA in Denver.
Lawrence is known for his side-arm delivery and plus-stuff, though he's had issues with command and seen his velocity drop over time.
Still, he has a ton of upside and could find some success pitching in a far more friendly environment with the Pirates.
Lawrence has no minor league options left and is under team control through the 2028 campaign.
