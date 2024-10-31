Pirates Claim Former Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Pirates didn't wait long after the conclusion of the 2024 World Series to make a move.
MLB.com's Alex Stumpf reported that the Pirates claimed infielder Tristan Gray off of waivers from the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. The team later confirmed the moves on X.
Pittsburgh originally drafted Gray in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft before he was included in the trade to the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Corey Dickerson before the 2018 season.
Gray, 28, was in the Rays' organization through the 2023 season and made a quick appearance in the majors, getting five at-bats and two hits, including the first home run of his big league career. He elected free agency and agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins. He spent most of the 2024 season playing for the Marlins' Triple-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and he made a brief cameo in the big leagues when he was called up on June 7 before getting sent back down on June 10.
Miami designated Gray for assignment on Aug. 25 and he was claimed by the A's and sent to their Triple-A affiliate on Aug. 27. He was called up to the big leagues on Sept. 1 before he was sent down to Las Vegas on Sept. 10. He was recalled after the season on Oct. 1 before getting claimed on waivers by Pittsburgh.
Gray, a 6-foot-1 left-handed hitting infielder, slashed .251/.322/.467 with 19 home runs and 64 RBIs in Triple-A. In his 28 at-bats in the majors for Miami and Oakland, he slashed .107/.194/.143. and he tallied just three hits.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates