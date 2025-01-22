Pirates Could Solve Biggest Need With Veteran Outfielder
With the Pittsburgh Pirates just over one month away from when all players report for Spring Training, there's still one clear need on the roster.
Who plays right field will be among the top storylines for the Pirates as they head into the 2025 season. While they aren't bereft of options, none of them should stop Pittsburgh from signing a right fielder if it is seeking to add one. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter listed one realistic option for every team to address their biggest needs and he had the Pirates signing veteran right-handed hitting outfielder Mark Canha.
"Joshua Palacios, Jack Suwinski, Billy Cook and Ji Hwan Bae are the only outfielders on Pittsburgh's 40-man roster aside from Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz and Andrew McCutchen who will spend most of his time at designated hitter," Reuter writes. "A veteran like Canha who can provide professional at-bats and a solid clubhouse presence would be a nice addition to finalize the starting lineup."
Canha, who will turn 36 before the start of next season, spent last season with the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants. He hit 7 home runs and had 42 RBIs while posting a .242/.344/.346 slash line in 125 games. Before last season, Canha had hit at least 11 home runs and had 50 RBIs in five of the previous six seasons, with the lone year he didn't hit those marks being the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Canha has also played for the Athletics (2015-2021), New York Mets (2022-2023) and Milwaukee Brewers (2023).
Canha would also provide some versatility with his ability to play first base. Canha played 50 games at first base compared to 43 between left field and right field last season. While it was a much smaller sample size compared to his 284 at-bats against right-handed pitchers, Canha posted a .275/.380/.395 slash line against lefties, which could blend well with left-handed hitting first baseman Spencer Horwitz.
Horwitz hit nearly exclusively against right-handed pitching with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2024. In his 72 at-bats vs. lefties last season, he batted .194/.272/.250 and only had 9 RBIs.
With no clear-cut starter in right field, it wouldn't hurt Pittsburgh to add a player like Canha. If nothing else, his experience having made five postseason appearances could be valuable for a young Pirates team looking to snap a nine-year postseason drought.
