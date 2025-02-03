Pirates Designate Infielder for Assignment After Tim Mayza Signing
In order to make room on the 40-man roster following the signing of left-handed reliever Tim Mayza, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that they designated infielder Alika Williams for assignment.
Across 37 games and 96 plate appearances in the majors last season, Williams hit .207/.242/.299 with zero home runs and five RBIs. Defensively, he recorded -1 Defensive Runs Saved and no Outs Above Average over a combined 240 2/3 innings at second base and shortstop.
The No. 37 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays, Williams was sent to the Pirates on June 2, 2023, in exchange for right-handed pitcher Robert Stephenson.
Williams would make his big league debut on July 25 of that same year and finish the campaign with a slash line of .198/.270/.248.
If the 25-year-old is not claimed off waivers by another club or traded within the next seven days, Pittsburgh will likely assign him to the minor leagues.
Mayza now joins Caleb Ferguson as the Pirates' two offseason moves in the bullpen. He agreed to a one-year, $1.15 million deal with the team last week.
In 50 appearances between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees during 2024, Mayza posted a 6.33 ERA across 42 2/3 frames.
