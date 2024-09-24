Pirates Designate Pair of Veterans For Assignment
On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that they designated center fielder Michael A. Taylor and first baseman Rowdy Tellez for assignment. They have called up infielder Liover Peguero and outfielder Joshua Palacios as the corresponding moves.
Both Palacios and Peguero were already members of the 40-man roster, so Pittsburgh will open up two spots as Taylor and Tellez depart the organization.
Tellez had an up-and-down year as the Pirates' starter at first base, hitting .243/.299/.392 with 13 home runs, 56 RBIs and an 89 wRC+ over 132 games and 421 plate appearances. He signed a one-year deal with the team worth $3.2 million in December 2023.
Taylor signed a one-year deal for $4 million during the middle of spring training in March. He slashed .193/.253/.290 to go with five homers, 21 RBIs and 12 stolen bases across 113 contests and 300 plate appearances. The Pirates placed him on outright waivers in August, though he went unclaimed and ultimately remained with the team.
Peguero, a former Top 100 prospect, has batted .257/.319/.410 with 13 home runs and 79 RBIs at Triple-A Indianapolis this season in 128 games. He owns a .657 OPS with seven long balls over 60 career games in the majors.
Palacios has appeared in 20 contests for Pittsburgh this year and hit .230/.319/.344 across 61 at-bats.
