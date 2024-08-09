Pirates vs. Dodgers Betting Odds & Game Preview
There's no rest for the weary.
The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to snap their four-game losing streak when they go on the road to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first of a three-game series on Friday. Both teams enter the series in a bit of a slump, as Pittsburgh (56-58) was swept by the San Diego Padres (64-52) and the Dodgers (66-49) dropped two of three to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Pittsburgh led in the ninth inning in the final two games of the series, but David Bednar blew back-to-back saves en route to a 9-8 loss in 10 innings on Wednesday and a 7-6 loss on Thursday at PNC Park. The Pirates have gone 1-5 in August and have lost seven of their last 10 one-run games since the All-Star Break.
With their recent struggles, Pittsburgh is 4.5 games back of the third wild card spot, which the New York Mets currently holds. The Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants are each ahead of the Pirates in the wild-card race.
The Pirates and Dodgers played a three-game series in June in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh took two out of three from Los Angeles.
The Pirates will turn to Mitch Keller, who pitched four shutout innings in his last outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. Jack Flaherty will make his second start for the Dodgers after he was acquired via trade from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline. Flaherty pitched six shutout innings, allowing five hits and striking out seven batters to earn the win in his first start for Los Angeles against the Oakland Athletics.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Broadcast Info
Location: Dodger Stadium
First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET
TV: Dodgers - SportsNet LA. Pirates - SportsNet-PIT. National - MLBN (out-of-market only).
Radio: Dodgers: AM570, KTNQ 1020. Pirates: KDKA-FM 93.7.
Pirates vs. Dodgers Betting Odds via SI Sportsbook
Spread: Dodgers -1.5
Total: Over 7.5 (-125), under 7.5 (+100)
Moneyline: Dodgers -213, Pirates +165
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates