Pirates Hire New Bullpen Coach
A busy offseason with the Pittsburgh Pirates coaching staff and front office continued with the hiring of Miguel Pérez as the team's new bullpen coach.
The team announced the news on X on Friday. Perez had previously served as the manager for the Pirates' Triple-A affiliate Indianapolis Indians for the last three seasons. He'll take over for Justin Meccage, who was let go at the end of the 2024 season after being the team's bullpen coach since 2020.
Pérez, 41, was a catcher and signed as an international free agent by the Cincinnati Reds in 2000. He eventually made his big league debut in 2005 but spent most of his career in the minor leagues, which included stints with the Indians in 2009, 2011 and 2012.
Pérez had spent the last nine seasons as a coach in the minor leagues for the Pirates, including seven of the last eight as a manager. In his tenure, he oversaw multiple players making their way through the big leagues, including center fielder Oneil Cruz.
"Miggy was a huge part of my development on different aspects of my career," Cruz said. "I'm happy to have him with us in the Majors this upcoming year."
The Pirates' bullpen struggled mightily last season, as they had the fourth-highest ERA and were tied for second in blown leads in the ninth inning.
