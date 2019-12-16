PirateMaven
Top Stories
News
Prospects
Game Day

Pirates Hire Oscar Marin to be Next Pitching Coach

Jared Martin

Pittsburgh Pirates' manager, Derek Shelton, has made another move to finalize his coaching staff. Shelton tabs Oscar Marin to take over for Ray Searage as the Pirates' pitching coach.

Marin served as the bullpen coach for the Texas Rangers last season. This is an interesting move as the Rangers bullpen ranked 18th in WAR last season. However, that proved to be somewhat of a bargain considering Texas only allocated $8.5 million to their relievers. Perhaps Oscar Marin did the best with what he had to work with. Marin was hired by the Rangers in 2018. This was his first major league coaching job.

Marin's major league coaching career began in 2010 with the Texas Rangers organization as the pitching coach for the Arizona Rangers (the franchise's Rookie League team). Over the next six years, he served as a pitching coach for a handful of other minor league teams.

The Seattle Mariners noticed Marin's talents and hired him to be their minor league pitching coordinator in 2017. He remained there until the Rangers brought him back to be their bullpen coach.

Oscar is taking over what I believe to be the most important position on the coaching staff. With so many young, high-potential arms in Pittsburgh, it is essential to the success of the club that Marin succeeds in his new role.

Justin Meccage, an assistant pitching coach under Ray Searage, was another candidate for the position. It was reported that Meccage would remain with the organization, but the position he will hold is not known.

Follow Jared on Twitter: @a_piratelife

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rob Manfred Struggles to Explain Elimination of 42 Minor League Teams - He Should Give Honesty a Chance

Jared Martin

Public outcry over Rob Manfred's plan to eliminate 42 minor league teams has been quite loud. It will only get worse as the justifications remain dishonest.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Prospect Spotlight: Matt Eckelman and Beau Sulser

Craig Toth

For this week's prospect spotlight, Craig shines the light on both Matt Eckelman and Beau Sulser.

Passion for the Pirates is Still Present in Pittsburgh

Gary Morgan Jr.

It hasn't always been fun to be a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the passion this city has for its team is still there.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Add a Player and Lose a Player in the Rule 5 Draft

Jared Martin

The Pirates were pretty quite all week during the Winter Meetings and capped it off with a uneventful showing during the Rule 5 draft - adding one player and losing one player in the Rule 5 Draft.

Friday Focus: 1990 NLCS – Pittsburgh Pirates vs Cincinnati Reds

Gary Morgan Jr.

This week's Friday Focus narrows in on the 1990 Pittsburgh Pirates who took on the Big Red Machine in the NLCS.

Time for Pirates' Pitchers to Throw Their Best Pitches and Drop Their Worst

Craig Toth

The Pittsburgh Pirates have had a tendency over the years to force their pitches to throw pitches that may not suit their strengths. With that seemingly coming to an end with the player-centered development focus, let's dig into the Pirates' rotation and see which pitches they should keep and which should go.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Winter Meeting Update

Jared Martin

It's been a quite week so far from Ben Cherington and the Pirates' contingency in San Diego, but a couple of big trades could spice up the event.

The Pirates and Small-Market Brethren are Playing a Different Game

Gary Morgan Jr.

Small-market teams are at a disadvantage in today's game, and it's not all about money. There's another factor that big-market clubs are exploiting to lure free agents.

MLB Network's "The Cobra at Twilight" is a Must See

Jared Martin

Thursday at 8 PM ET, MLB Network will air "The Cobra at Twilight," a feature on Pirates' great, Dave Parker.

For Pittsburgh Pirates' Trevor Williams, Success is a Very Fine Line

Gary Morgan Jr.

Trevor Williams regressed in 2019, but the gap to get back to his 2018 from may not be as wide as the numbers suggest.