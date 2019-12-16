Pittsburgh Pirates' manager, Derek Shelton, has made another move to finalize his coaching staff. Shelton tabs Oscar Marin to take over for Ray Searage as the Pirates' pitching coach.

Marin served as the bullpen coach for the Texas Rangers last season. This is an interesting move as the Rangers bullpen ranked 18th in WAR last season. However, that proved to be somewhat of a bargain considering Texas only allocated $8.5 million to their relievers. Perhaps Oscar Marin did the best with what he had to work with. Marin was hired by the Rangers in 2018. This was his first major league coaching job.

Marin's major league coaching career began in 2010 with the Texas Rangers organization as the pitching coach for the Arizona Rangers (the franchise's Rookie League team). Over the next six years, he served as a pitching coach for a handful of other minor league teams.

The Seattle Mariners noticed Marin's talents and hired him to be their minor league pitching coordinator in 2017. He remained there until the Rangers brought him back to be their bullpen coach.

Oscar is taking over what I believe to be the most important position on the coaching staff. With so many young, high-potential arms in Pittsburgh, it is essential to the success of the club that Marin succeeds in his new role.

Justin Meccage, an assistant pitching coach under Ray Searage, was another candidate for the position. It was reported that Meccage would remain with the organization, but the position he will hold is not known.

