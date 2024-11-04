Pirates' Jared Triolo Wins Gold Glove
Jared Triolo's versatility and prowess on defense were on display throughout the 2024 season. Now, the Pittsburgh Pirates' utility player is bringing home some hardware to begin the offseason.
Triolo won the Rawlings Sports Gold Glove for utility players in the National League. Triolo beat out St. Louis Cardinals utility player Brendan Donovan and Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Kiké Hernandez to win the award.
Triolo winning a gold glove marks the second straight season a Pirates player has won the award. Ke'Bryan Hayes won the award for his defensive prowess at third base in the National League in 2023.
Triolo, 26, primarily split time at second base and third base last season, amassing eight defensive runs saved between the two positions. He played in 47 games for Pittsburgh at second base and 61 at third base and also saw playing time at shortstop, right field and first base. Overall, he finished the season with six defensive runs saved and three outs above average across his 125 games played.
The Pirates' utility man did his best work at second base, as he had a .995 fielding percentage and only had one error at the position. At third base, he boasted a .985 fielding percentage across his 527 innings played there and only made two errors.
