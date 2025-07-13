Pirates' Paul Skenes Named All-Star Starter Once Again
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes will take the mound to start his second All-Star game, being named the National League's first pitcher of the day for the second year in a row. It's only his second season in the MLB.
The Pirates superstar continues to become one of the best players in the MLB and work his way through a historic start to his career. At just 23 years old, Skenes has 301 career strikeouts, two All-Star starts, an All-MLB First-Team selection, and last year's Rookie of the Year.
This year, he's 4-8 with a 2.01 ERA. Despite an unreal start on the mound, Pittsburgh's struggles continue to be too much to overcome, but Skenes' recognition across the MLB isn't dying down without the victories.
He's pitched 121 innings this season, throwing 131 strikeouts, and allowing 82 hits, 27 earned runs and six home runs against him.
On the American League side, Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal will start against Skenes. This season, Skubal holds a 2.23 ERA with a 10-3 record. He's pitched 121 innings, throwing the MLB's second-most strikeouts of 153 strikeouts, while allowing 84 hits, 30 earned runs and nine home runs.
