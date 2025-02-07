Pirates' Paul Skenes Projected to Have Massive Season
The Pittsburgh Pirates saw superstar pitcher Paul Skenes take Major League Baseball by storm. He burst onto the scene and instantly became one of the best starting pitchers in the game.
When all was said and done, the 22-year-old made 23 starts throughout the course of the season. He compiled an 11-3 record to go along with a 1.96 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP, a 5.3 K/BB ratio, and 133.0 innings pitched.
Even though the Pirates did not end up making the playoffs, there is a lot of optimism about the future for the franchise with Skenes leading the way.
It's hard to believe that Spring Training is so close. The 2025 season will be here before we know it.
Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Skenes is expected to have another big year. He has now received some new projections.
RotoWire has released their projections for Skenes' 2025 campaign.
In their 2025 projections for Skenes, they are predicting him to make 30 starts and compile a 13-6 record, a 2.18 ERA, a 0.98 WHIP, and a 5.07 K/BB ratio. He is also projected to complete 173 innings of work.
Those are solid numbers, but Skenes is going to target a much bigger season.
At this point in time, the national media is not giving much love to Pittsburgh. The Pirates are going to have to earn that respect with their play. Hopefully, they're able to put together a season that lands them back in the postseason.
All of that being said, it is going to be interesting to see what Pittsburgh is able to do this season. There is enough talent to win, they just need to do it.
Skenes will lead the way and fans cannot wait to get another look at him in his second season.
