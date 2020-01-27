InsideThePirates
Top Stories
News
Prospects
Game Day

Pittsburgh Pirates' Players React to the Loss of Kobe Bryant

Jared Martin

I was in the Carnegie Science Center with my wife and daughters when I heard the news that Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash. We were as shocked as anyone, but when the news came out the Kobe's daughter, Gianna, was also in the helicopter, we were gutted. Moments after we heard the news, the lights dimmed inside Carnegie's Buhl Planetarium and I looked over to my daughter whose mouth was agape as the moon came into view during their "Fly Me to the Moon" show. Tears filled my eyes partly because I had the opportunity to witness one of those moments of wonderment that parents live for, and partly because of the news I just heard. There's something about the tragic loss of children that makes us hold our own even tighter, and that was one of those moments for me. Kobe Bryant's influence extended far beyond Los Angeles or even the sport of basketball. Stories are surfacing all over the world, from every walk of life on how the "Black Mamba" impacted them.  Several Pittsburgh Pirates took to social media to share some thoughts on the terrible news.

Pirates infielder Kevin Kramer echoed a sentiment that many others have expressed, that we should hold our loved ones even closer today.

Kevin Newman, like many others, just struggled to find the words.

Nick Burdi didn't say much. He just posted one of Bryant's most iconic images.

Pirates' prospect, Stephen Alemais, provided some perspective on just how influential Kobe was.

Jared Oliva referenced his legendary work ethic.

Travis Swaggerty offered some scripture.

A couple of former Pirates' greats chimed in as well.

Like Stephen Alemais said, there are few on Earth who can be recognized world-wide by a single name, and Kobe was one. Oftentimes sports icons pass and we say things like "the baseball world mourns," but this is one instance where we can truly say that the world is mourning. 

I cannot imagine what that family is going through, losing two beloved members. It makes me sick just thinking about. From all of us at Inside the Pirates, we offer our most sincere condolences and prayers to the Bryant family and all those who loved him.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pirates Fest Had a Tentative Energy

Pirate Fest took place on January 25 at PNC Park and, while there was plenty of fun to be had, the energy seemed lacking.

Gary Morgan Jr.

by

Garymo2007

Examining the "Strength" of the Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates' lineup is looks like the clear strength of the team, but some deeper numbers show issues.

Craig Toth

by

Jimster

Friday Focus: If You Liked the Pirates' Off-Season House-Cleaning, Thank Clint Hurdle

The Pittsburgh Pirates' dismal 2019 season seemed to end with a business as usual response, until Clint Hurdle spoke up.

Gary Morgan Jr.

by

Garymo2007

Pirates Past and Present Weigh in on Sign Stealing Scandal

Some Pittsburgh Pirates' players shared their thoughts on the Astros' sign stealing scandal.

Jared Martin

The Pittsburgh Pirates Having the Second Lowest Payroll is Fine...For Now

The Pirates' should not expect to be a winner with the payroll they have, but they also shouldn't be in a rush to increase it.

Jared Martin

by

Jimster

Weekend Debate: Should the NL Adopt the DH?

This week's weekend debate is whether the NL should adopt a DH.

Jared Martin

by

jared_maven

I’d Prefer the Pittsburgh Pirates Lose with Integrity, than Cheat to Win

Despite the backlash the Astros have received, there are some who prefer their fate to the Pirates'.

Gary Morgan Jr.

by

Garymo2007

Pittsburgh Pirates' Prospect Spotlight: Max Kranick

This week we shine the Pirates' prospect spotlight on RHP Max Kranick.

Craig Toth

by

Craig Toth

Friday Focus: Has Jose Osuna Earned a Chance?

Jose Osuna has been productive when given the chance, but still has been stuck in a utility role. Will he ever get the opportunity to start.

Gary Morgan Jr.

by

Garymo2007

Pittsburgh Pirates' 2020 Win Total: Should You Bet Over/Under?

Caesars Entertainment has put out their MLB win totals for 2020. Should you take the over or under for the Pittsburgh Pirates?

Jared Martin

by

jared_maven