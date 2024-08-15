Pirates Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
There's always next year, right? Well right, now is a good time to have that mindset as the Pittsburgh Pirates have dropped ten straight games, falling into last place of the NL Central division. To help think a little about the future, the Pirates came to the rescue (sort of) by releasing the 2025 spring training schedule. Start times and broadcast information will be provided at a later date.
* = split squad day
2/22: at Baltimore Orioles
2/23: vs. Minnesota Twins
2/24: at Philadelphia Phillies
2/25: vs. Atlanta Braves
*2/26: at Altanta Braves | vs. Baltimore Orioles
2/27: at Minnesota Twins
2/28: vs. Tampa Bay Rays
3/1: at Baltimore Orioles
3/2: vs. Detroit Tigers
3/3: at New York Yankees
3/4: vs. Boston Red Sox
3/5: vs. Toronto Blue Jays
3/6: at Baltimore Orioles
3/7: vs. Philadelphia Phillies
3/8: at Atlanta Braves
3/9: at Detroit Tigers
3/10: vs. Baltimore Orioles
3/11: vs. New York Yankees
3/13: at Minnesota Twins
3/14: vs. Detroit Tigers
3/15: vs. Baltimore Orioles
3/16: at New York Yankees
*3/17: at Detroit Tigers | vs. Minnesota Twins
3/18: vs. Philadelphia Phillies
3/19: at Tampa Bay Rays
3/21: at Boston Red Sox
3/22: vs. Baltimore Orioles
3/23: at Toronto Blue Jays
3/24: at Minnesota Twins
The Pirates' spring season should decide plenty of action as they look to bounce back from a disastrous end to the 2024 campaign. Follow Pirates OnSI for all of the biggest news and updates as they shape their team in Bradenton, Florida.
