Pirates Re-Sign RHP To Minor League Deal
The Pittsburgh Pirates have re-signed a familiar face to their roster for the 2025 season.
MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Pirates have signed right-handed pitcher Ryder Ryan to a Minor League deal. He also added that Ryan's deal includes an invite for Spring Training.
Ryan made 15 appearances for the Pirates last season and went 1-0 with a 5.66 ERA. Across 20.2 innings pitched, Ryan pitched 20.2 innings and struck out 17 batters and walked 9.
Ryan, 29, spent most of last season with the Pirates' Triple-A affiliate, the Indianapolis Indians, and went 2-2 with a 4.61 ERA over 41 innings in 32 appearances. Ryan also had five holds and three saves and he struck out 34 batters and walked 15. He was called up to Pittsburgh four times last season and designated for assignment twice in 2024.
Ryan made his big league debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2023, but that was his lone appearance in the big leagues. The right-handed reliever was drafted by the Cleveland Guardians in the 30th round of the 2016 MLB Draft and was traded to the New York Mets in 2017.
Ryan was traded by the Mets to the Texas Rangers in Dec. 2020 and elected free agency from them in 2022 before agreeing to a minor league deal with Seattle in Dec. 2022.
